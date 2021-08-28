4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 34-9 win vs. Steelers

Carolina Panthers fans came for quarterback Sam Darnold in the team’s preseason finale on Friday night. And, boy, did they get him.

Darnold was impressive, and we’ll obviously get to that here. But there were also three more notable takeaways from the 34-9 victory over the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here they are.

We know what Week 1 will look like

As (kinda, sorta) promised by head coach Matt Rhule, we got a longer look at the projected starters to kick this game off. And, as long as there aren't any unexpected hiccups before Sept. 12, tonight's starting lineup will be Week 1's starting lineup . . . with the addition of the inactive Christian McCaffrey, of course. Here you have it, folks: QB: Sam Darnold RB: McCaffrey WR: DJ Moore WR: Robby Anderson TE: Dan Arnold TE: Ian Thomas LT: Cameron Erving LG: Pat Elflein C: Matt Paradis RG: John Miller RT: Taylor Moton DE: Brian Burns DT: Derrick Browns DT: Da'Quan Jones DE: Morgan Fox SLB: Shaq Thompson MLB: Jermaine Carter Jr. WLB: Haason Reddick CB: Donte Jackson CB: Jaycee Horn SS: Jeremy Chinn FS: Juston Burris So, there aren't any surprises here. (Those are all used up after the sudden trade of linebacker Denzel Perryman on Wednesday.)

Sam Darnold is alive!

There might've been some early eye rolls at Darnold's first few drives. And if there were, he turned them into some wide-eyed looks of excitement from fans watching on. His opening vibes weren't exactly great. In fact, they were very reminiscent of the guy we saw with the New York Jets—jumpy, a tad nervous and not in complete command. Some of that, to be fair, could be attributed to a collapsing front line, but Darnold wasn't promising right away. That changed, particularly on a sharp 12-play, 84-yard scoring drive to end the first half. Darnold quickly adjusted and played confidently to close out his performance, ending on a 19-for-25 completion clip with 162 yards and two touchdowns. The most noticeable (and encouraging) difference between him and the last guy in Teddy Bridgewater is that Darnold has plenty of zip on his throws. Dude throws some damn flames. Look for Darnold's arm strength to be a major factor in how this offense grows moving forward. That attribute, along with more of that added confidence, should be a huge weapon in offensive coordinator Joe Brady's calculated attack.

The defense is going to be fun to watch

Even with Darnold lighting up the stadium, the Panthers offense had largely been a hot mess throughout preseason play. The same, fortunately, cannot be said of the defense. After a pair of stout drives last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the starting unit took care of their food on Friday night. They stymied the Pittsburgh backups, shutting them out in the first half and allowing just 65 total yards, three first downs and zero third-down conversions on four tries. The highlight of the outing came on an interception from soon-to-be star Brian Burns. Burns cleaned up a tipped pass from fullback Derek Watt to cause the takeaway, making it the second pick the group has chalked up in as many weeks. Overall, the defense looks ridiculously fast. Cornerbacks Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson played a considerable part in that as well, as Horn covered extremely well on his assignments while Jackson closed in a multiple tackles to force a few punts. This personnel has come quite a ways from last season, where they were essentially just bones of a depth chart. Now, they could be one of the most exciting defenses in 2021.

Ryan Santoso is kicking Joey Slye out

Panthers fans probably wanted Santoso as their kicker as soon as they heard he stands at a beefy 6-foot-5 and 260 pounds. Then they really wanted him when they found out how meme-able he is. Well, you might be getting your wish. Santoso, who was just traded for yesterday, could be Carolina's kicker come Week 1. He bested the struggling Slye on the night, nailing both of his field goals (52 and 27 yards) and all three of his extra points. Slye missed his lone field goal try, a 49-yard attempt. General manager Scott Fitterer may still, however, scan the free agent market for another leg when next week's cuts are made. They could recoup that seventh-round selection from the New York Giants if Santoso doesn't play in two games, and we know how much Fitterer loves his draft picks.

