4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 34-10 win over Cardinals

The Carolina Panthers made a statement on Sunday. And their main mouthpiece, of course, was a certain quarterback making a certain return here in Week 10.

Here are four takeaways from the feel-good 34-10 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

This is Cam Newton's team

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina was on another level today. And it’s no coincidence that they have Cam Newton back in the building now.

The excitement of his shocking signing quite clearly spread throughout the entire squad on Sunday. Not only did the offense play with more purpose and efficiency—with both Newton and P.J. Walker under center—but the defense had a very apparent swagger to it. (Must be fun knowing they have an actual quarterback who won’t turn the ball over three times a game and keep them on the field all afternoon long.)

Newton’s on-field gifts, obviously, provide this team with a unique advantage. After all, the dude’s first two touches of the pigskin resulted in 12 quick points.

It’s Newton’s leadership skills and confidence, however, that have already re-energized what was a sinking team. He is the captain now.

Christian McCaffrey is still a Corvette

AP Photo/Jeff Lewis

Although he registered 17 touches in the first half, McCaffrey didn’t finish with the onerous workload he normally would have. The All-Pro back is still, though, quite the vehicle for this Panthers offense.

Carolina rode McCaffrey for 13 carries and 10 receptions to the tune of 161 scrimmage yards. He, as he did last week, served as the focal point of the unit and paced an effective attack against a stout Arizona defense.

Upon his return from his five-week absence, McCaffrey has now totaled 41 touches over the past two outings. That’s not exactly what he often commands, but it’s still a pretty decently sized task for the recovering rusher—who this team will still have to run through to succeed.

Defense is finally complemented by competent QB play

Story continues

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Like we already said, what a breath of fresh air Newton must be for this defense.

The Panthers came into Week 10 with the NFL’s second-greediest group, having allowed just 293.1 total yards per game. Most fans, however, probably wouldn’t have even noticed unless they were told.

That’s because they’ve been weighed down by their comrades on the other side of the ball, specifically quarterback Sam Darnold. Darnold’s volatile and insecure play has really spoiled what’s been a very good yearlong defensive performance.

His turnovers have not only given opposing offenses short fields, but it’s also kept the Carolina defenders constantly working. Newton won’t allow that to happen anymore.

Heck, Walker didn’t either. He completed 22 of his 29 passes with just one pick, helping highlight the 169-yard lockdown of the Cardinals.

There's hope

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Besides an offensive line, the only thing the Panthers were seemingly missing from becoming a playoff contender was a competent quarterback. They have enough weapons to get the ball to and a deep defensive personnel to help push them through.

Now, they have more than a competent player at the position.

Newton, obviously, isn’t the 2015 version of himself. But this version could very well be quite enough for this 2021 Carolina team.

His presence alone, again, has already revitalized the organization. Just wait until he gets more than the four passes and three rushes we saw from him on Sunday.

There’s a renewed hope in Carolina, especially after toppling the owners of the NFL’s best record in convincing fashion.

[listicle id=644721]

1

1