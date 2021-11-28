4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 33-10 loss to Dolphins

The Carolina Panthers came into Hard Rock Stadium dressed for success . . . or perhaps an ’80s crime drama set in South Beach. Either way, crimes were certainly committed on that field in Week 12.

Here are the four biggest takeaways from their felonious showing.

Cam Newton was uncomfortably bad

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Newton was tossed into the proverbial fire when he signed on with the Panthers a mere two weeks ago. And in the first two games since the surprising return, he certainly didn’t play like it—totaling five touchdowns and zero turnovers on just 44 touches of the pigskin.

He didn’t play like it either on Sunday, at least in the first six minutes of the game. A 64-yard beauty to wideout DJ Moore and a powerful one-yard rushing score had Newton and the Panthers feeling pretty okay after their second drive. Then, uh . . .

Well, the fire got to Newton. He went on to complete only four of his following 18 throws, finishing the outing with a five-of-21 clip for 92 yards and two ugly interceptions.

Newton looked uncomfortable and flat out lost for much of the afternoon. His timing was off, his chemistry with his targets simply wasn’t there and he failed to find any type of rhythm to salvage any part of the performance.

Now, we don’t have to go overboard. Yes, Newton was (to be nice) not good.

He’s still, though, not even three weeks into the swing of things. There may not be much, if any, time left for Carolina’s playoff chances, but even Superman can look like Clark Kent at times when you don’t give him enough time to prepare in the phone booth.

Defense is losing its edge

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

For the second straight week, the Panthers defense didn’t show enough intestinal fortitude. As a result, it elevated yet another less-than-stellar opponent.

That opponent was led by a largely unchallenged Tua Tagovailoa. The Dolphins quarterback kept his troops moving at a ridiculously efficient rate, as he connected on 27 of his 32 attempts for 230 yards, a touchdown and no picks.

Over that performance, Miami converted on six of their 14 third-down spots and both of their fourth-down tries. A costly seven-minute, 24-second drive out of the break was also a key factor—as the Dolphins methodically trekked down the field for six points over 13 plays in essentially clinching the win.

Perhaps these sideline blowups aren’t working.

This team is still not sharp

Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to a discombobulated effort on both offense and defense, the team as a whole still isn’t sharp.

We could look to the blocked punt on Carolina’s very first possession of the game, for instance. Miami linebacker Duke Riley literally went untouched towards Lachlan Edwards to get the Dolphins the deflection and subsequent touchdown recovery.

We could also look to the flags. The most-penalized team in the league added another seven infractions to their total, with the most damaging coming on a taunting call courtesy of defensive end Haason Reddick. His misstep gave Miami an extension on that aforementioned 13-play scoring drive.

This, very clearly, is not a team that has enough details ironed out at the moment to make a realistic postseason push.

Is there any hope left?

AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

A win on Sunday could’ve set Carolina up nicely. They could’ve been 6-6 heading into a breather with the Atlanta Falcons up next at home. Instead, they suffered numerous setbacks in yet another painful loss.

The offense hit a snag with Newton and the defense is losing steam. It’s still raining flags and there’s still no consistent structure. Oh, and running back Christian McCaffrey came off in a walking boot following the loss.

If there is any hope left, it’s hoping that the teams around the Panthers in this wildcard race continue to lose as they try to get it together.

