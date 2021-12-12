4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 29-21 loss to Falcons

With their messy 29-21 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 14, the Carolina Panthers have now gone five straight games at home without a win.

Speaking of homes, actually, will this latest showing cause head coach Matt Rhule to start looking for a new one pretty soon? Let’s tackle that, and three other takeaways, as we run down yet another embarrassing result.

Cam Newton is still playing from behind

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Newton wasn’t particularly good. But he wasn’t particularly bad either. He was just . . . eh.

A major factor in his largely mediocre showing was, very clearly, the lack of preparation and harmony within the system. Being thrust into a broken offense 10 weeks into a season is difficult enough. It’s even harder when you have to do it with two different coordinators while trying to pass behind a front that’s had nine different lineups in 13 games.

Overall, he was fine in the passing game, completing 15 of his 23 attempts for 178 yards. Save for the pick-six from Falcons linebacker Mykal Walker—who Newton clearly didn’t pick up on an underneath throw to running back Ameer Abdullah—he was finding the right targets in a very tight game plan with some noticeable zip on his ball.

He was fine on the ground as well, rushing for a team-high 47 yards and a score on 10 takes. The fumble he’s credited with, by the way, came courtesy of some less-than-stellar footwork from center Pat Elflein.

Regardless, Newton will still have to up his game to close out 2021 on an encouraging note—for both the Panthers and his future. And even though the offense is still struggling, don’t expect a change under center.

P.J. Walker is still not it, folks

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Twitter, predictably, went ablaze with psychotic glee when the Panthers subbed out Newton for Walker to finish the first half. The narrative in that move, of course, being that Cam was “benched” for his performance.

Well, he wasn’t “benched.” He was swapped out for Walker due to the situation—a two-minute approach for the offense that Newton’s had limited time to get down upon his return. And Walker, predictably as well, showed us why he’s not the starter.

On a 3rd & 6 at the 2:00 mark of the second quarter, Walker tossed up a jump ball that wound up as an easy interception for Atlanta cornerback AJ Terrell. Instead of taking the sack, the second-year passer passed up the smart play for yet another ill-advised risk.

To his credit, Walker did lead a nice six-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to keep Carolina alive in the fourth quarter. That touch even ended on a pretty sweet throw to wideout Robby Anderson in the end zone.

But allow us, again, to preface our upcoming statement by saying Walker is a well-respected teammate who is well-suited for his backup role. So, as he continues his high-variance play, that’s exactly where he should stay—as a backup.

Defense is still without an edge

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Carolina’s defense has been dragged down all season by their comrades on the other side of the ball. But they’re still not helping their case with the lack of big plays.

The Panthers entered Week 14 with just 14 takeaways—which had them tied for the seventh-lowest total in the league. They will now leave Week 14 with . . . drum roll please . . . 15 takeaways!

Atlanta’s offense didn’t absolutely hammer Carolina, as they finished at 318 total yards. But they did get what they needed whenever they needed it—converting on seven of their 14 third-down attempts as well as on both of their fourth downs.

Oh, and the Panthers also failed to record a sack of quarterback Matt Ryan.

And Matt Rhule may be without a job soon

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

There’s a lot wrong with the Panthers right now. And when there’s so much wrong with one team, there’s one person who gets the blame—the head coach.

Many of Carolina’s problems, as Rhule himself described in his postgame presser, are “self-inflicted.” From officially hitting the 100-penalty mark on the campaign today, to the constant miscues along the offensive line, to the game of hot potato at quarterback and to the fifth straight home loss—this team is an absolute mess at the moment.

What started as a hopeful rebuild in 2020 has quickly turned into ruination. Now, with the playoffs way out of reach and seemingly no answers at hand, may soon come some liquidation.

You might have to make a bit of room on that unemployment line, Joe Brady.

