4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 24-6 loss to Patriots

The Carolina Panthers had seemingly found some footing with their Week 8 victory in Atlanta. But, now, they’ve slipped. Again.

Here are four takeaways from their nasty spill to the New England Patriots.

Sam Darnold is a lost cause for the Panthers

If Sunday hasn’t given this organization enough reason to close the book on Sam Darnold, then what will?

The fourth-year quarterback turned in yet another atrocious performance against New England, proving he’s pretty much a lost cause at this point. Darnold completed

Those picks, unsurprisingly, were all baffling. One was an errant miss to an open Ian Thomas on the run that turned into six points. Another was a ball that was somehow available to linebacker Jamie Collins Sr., who was lined up on the front, four yards behind the line of the scrimmage. And the last was an absolute head-scratcher to the end zone where cornerback J.C. Jackson was already blocking out receiver DJ Moore.

The problem with trying to move on from Darnold, at least right now, is that Carolina’s options are painfully limited. Do you give P.J. Walker a shot? How about James Morgan or, eventually, Josh Love?

Or do you go out in free agency and try to salvage the season with a familiar face? Whatever choice the Panthers make from here on out at the position, it won’t be a simple one.

The offense, too, is lost

If your quarterback is as awful as Darnold has been, your offense is probably going to be pretty bad, too. Well, they are who we thought they were.

In their follow-up to a relatively solid effort against the Atlanta Falcons, the offense sputtered here in Week 9. They totaled just 240 yards, converted on three of their 11 third-down tries, went 0-for-2 on trips to the red zone and, of course, couldn’t hold on to the ball thanks to those interceptions.

The only time the unit looked like anything close to a professional team, again, was when Darnold could dump the ball off to running back Christian McCaffrey. Additionally, they’ve continued to fail in properly utilizing another pair of offensive standouts in DJ Moore (three receptions, 32 yards) and Robby Anderson (one reception, two yards).

When asked after the game about what needs to change on offense, head coach Matt Rhule simply stated, “All of it.”

Christian McCaffrey has a successful return

Even amidst a touchdown-less outing for the offense, McCaffrey took a step forward in his return to the field.

The star rusher played the part of the dual-threat weapon he often is, totaling 106 yards from scrimmage (52 rushing and 54 receiving). He looked the part as well, exhibiting a nice amount of burst throughout the day.

McCaffrey’s most important success of the afternoon, though, is that he went through it without re-aggravating or sustaining any further injuries. The same, however, cannot be said about a handful of other Panthers . . .

Key injuries keep piling up

The Panthers must’ve felt pretty fortunate going into kickoff with Darnold and McCaffrey both cleared for action. Unfortunately, they’re going out of the loss with three more injuries to three more key players.

One of those was to stud pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns, who had his ankle twisted early on in the contest by Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, left the game twice as a result of the injury. His second exit, which would effectively end his day, saw the third-year defensive carted off to the locker room.

Center Matt Paradis also got a ride after just the second snap of the game upon banging up his knee. He and left tackle Cameron Erving (calf), had short outings as well.

We’ll wait to see how severe these respective injuries are. But, obviously, it’ll be less than ideal traveling out to face the Arizona Cardinals with setbacks to one of your best defenders, your center and your blindside protector.

