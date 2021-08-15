4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 21-18 preseason loss to Colts

The Carolina Panthers (well, some of them, anyway) finally cracked an actual field of play here in 2021. And even in an exhibition matchup with every one of their projected starters not even dressing, there were a handful of developments to shed a light on.

Here are four takeaways from the Panthers’ 21-18 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

P.J. Walker was still very P.J. Walker-ish

There's always been a high-variance factor to Walker's game and we continued to see it today. Between his strong arm and athleticism on one spectrum and his inaccuracy and gambler's mindset on the other, he makes throws that can make you say "Whoa," for better or for worse. Walker was largely fine (10-of-21 for 161 yards and a touchdown), with his best plays coming off scrambles and finding a pair of rookies in Terrace Marshall Jr. and Tommy Tremble for two big plays. But he also missed on some potentially nice gains, as he missed Marshall Jr. on a corner route to end zone and an open Brandon Zylstra early on what would have been a lengthy third-down conversion. With the offense failing to move well in the second half under his competition in Will Grier, third-string guys or not, Walker chalked one up for himself in this fight for the spot behind Sam Darnold.

Offensive rookies say 'Hello!'

As we just mentioned, the rookie receiving duo of Marshall Jr. and Tremble made themselves some big plays. Marshall Jr. found his on a 60-yard catch-and-run for his first reception and Tremble found his when he sniffed the back of the end zone on a 7-yard strike from Walker. Running back Chuba Hubbard also introduced himself on a 59-yard dash that highlighted a five-play, 91-yard scoring drive in the second quarter. Most notably for Hubbard, he stuck in admirably for that run after gaining little to no traction in his first handful of quiet touches. Starting right tackle Brady Christensen held his own as well. The 6-foot-6, 305-pound third-round pick showed why head coach Matt Rhule gushed over him as a promising presence on the right side.

Marquis Haynes and Yetur Gross-Matos are carving out their rotational roles

Defensive coordinator Phil Snow is going to have some firepower to work with in 2021. Haynes and Gross-Matos, as evidenced by their performances today, will certainly be apart of that ammunition. Haynes had himself a beastly first half, chalking up three quarterback hits. One of the hits resulted in a strip-sack of Colts quarterback Jacob Eason, which Haynes recovered at the Indianapolis 14-yard line and the offense turned into three points. Gross-Matos picked up a sack of his own, too. But, in an equally encouraging sign, he looked just as stout against the run as he did throughout his 2020 rookie campaign.

Backup safeties flash the unit's depth

The projected starting safeties in Jeremy Chinn and Juston Burris, along with the rest of the expected lineup, did not dress today. But their backups certainly did. Sean Chandler and Sam Franklin made waves early in this game, as they breached the Colts' backfield on a pair of nicely-timed tackles. Both stops resulted in a loss, with the duo showing off their speed, anticipation and tight tackling on the plays. Kenny Robinson then took over in the second half, starting with a smash of a hit on a punt return a minute and a half in. He then picked off Sam Ehlinger just moments later by jumping the route on a pass intended for tight end Kylen Granson. [vertical-gallery id=639141]

