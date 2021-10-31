4 takeaways from the Panthers’ 19-13 win vs. Falcons

The Carolina Panthers changed it up a bit in their Week 8 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons. And those changes, both in play-calling and in personnel additions, resulted in their first win in over a month.

Here’s what those tweaks were and how they worked.

The offense actually committed to the run

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two weeks ago, following the 34-28 overtime loss to the Minnesota Vikings, head coach Matt Rhule knew something had to change. That change, as he implored, had to come through finding a new offensive identity—specifically with a devotion to the run game.

That approach really didn’t come about in the next performance, as they dialed up 17 rushes to just 39 throws. While much of that play-calling came as a result of them trailing, that ratio wasn’t what they were looking for, especially against a bad New York Giants team.

Well, they got what they wanted today. The Panthers ran for season-highs in attempts (47) and yards (203). Setting up shop on the ground not only turned out to be an effective method of moving the ball, but it also helped Carolina dominate in time of possession—35:23 to 24:37.

Bet on the offense, even when Christian McCaffrey returns, to keep on a similar path on the ground by sprinkling the likes of Chuba Hubbard, Royce Freeman and/or Ameer Abdullah.

Sam Darnold is better in small doses

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

This is just a nice way of saying “Don’t let Sam Darnold throw the ball too much.” But, to be fair, that’s what the Panthers have been aiming to do since the bottom fell out from under the fourth-year quarterback.

Darnold came into Week 8 having driven the Carolina offense into the ground, averaging 199.3 passing yards per game with five touchdowns and seven interceptions over their four-game losing streak. He also chucked at an eye-opening rate of almost 36 attempts per contest, and that’s still after being benched for the fourth quarter against the Giants last week.

The Panthers’ dedication to that run game limited Darnold’s chances to derail the game with his frantic play. Who would’ve thought that fewer opportunities to display a lack of composure, poor footwork and ill-advised decisions would be a good thing?

Before leaving the game about midway through the fourth quarter with a concussion, he attempted just 24 throws on the day and finished with zero turnovers. Darnold still wasn’t good, but at least the Panthers didn’t give him the leash to completely burn the house down.

Shaq Thompson was missed

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

Although largely solid, and certainly good enough to hold down the fort for some wins, the Panthers defense has failed to produce some big plays of late. Over their previous three games, the unit recorded four sacks, one interception and two fumble recoveries.

They also, through those three games, were without the heart of their defense in linebacker Shaq Thompson. And based off his return to the lineup on Sunday, his absence had been quite evident.

Carolina had an extra bit of pep of their step on defense against Atlanta. They held quarterback Matt Ryan, who was fresh off outings of 336 yards and 342 yards, to 146 yards with two interceptions—one by Thompson and the other by the debuting Stephon Gilmore.

The Falcons totaled, in scoring those 13 points, just 213 yards while converting on only three of their 10 third-down attempts. So while this defense has always been good here in 2021, now they’re that much better with Thompson and Gilmore in the fold.

Zane Gonzalez puts a problem to bed

AP Photo/Mark Humphrey

The Panthers have too many issues, especially of late, to have to worry about another kicking catastrophe. Luckily, Gonzalez has made the staff’s jobs a lot simpler.

A stellar showing on Sunday saw the fifth-year kicker nail each of his four field goal attempts. Of those makes was a career-high 57-yarder to close out the first half. His other strikes came from 29, 51 and 23.

With the exception of a blocked try, Gonzalez has gone 13-of-14 on his field goals and hasn’t missed an extra point since joining Carolina.

