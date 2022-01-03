4 takeaways from Panthers’ 18-10 loss to Saints

Don’t worry, Carolina Panthers fans. We have just one more week left of this and it’s all over.

But, until then, check out these four takeaways from your team’s latest loss at the hands of the New Orleans Saints.

Sam Darnold is consistent

AP Photo/Butch Dill

Yup, Sam Darnold is consistent.

He’s consistently shown that he’s the same exact quarterback he’s always been in the NFL. So you have to give him credit for at least making himself a known commodity in yet another uninspiring outing.

To be fair, this game wasn’t exactly a prime opportunity to dump on Darnold—who committed a pair of turnovers while completing 17 of his 26 throws for 132 yards. The offensive line, which allowed seven sacks, had him running for his life for the vast majority of the evening and was, at times, hamstrung by some odd play-calling.

But, all things considered, did “Oh, yes, Darnold is going to lead us into the end zone for the score” ever really cross your mind in the second half? If it did, you’re wildly optimistic and may need some sort of prescription to settle that.

Quite simply, Darnold is not a quarterback that elevates the offense around him. His lack of overall poise, perhaps chief amongst his many flaws, and regular inability to establish a rhythm around him was prominently on display in Week 17.

He’s, rather, a quarterback who often needs his offense to elevate him and the team to victory. And that, at least in today’s NFL, is exactly what you don’t want under center for your franchise.

The offensive line gets crushed again

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

If owner David Tepper is indeed unhappy and embarrassed by his team, then he might not have to deal with the issue anymore. Because Cameron Jordan may, by rule, now officially own the Carolina Panthers.

Jordan took advantage of the human turnstiles , uh, beings on this mess of an offensive line. His 3.5 sacks accounted for half of New Orleans’ output on the day, one that saw seven takedowns of poor Darnold. (Additionally, a few blitz pickups that were supposed to be picked up by added help on the edges weren’t, well, picked up.)

We’re not telling you anything you didn’t already know here—this unit is a critical problem for Carolina, and has been for far too long. And there may be no quarterback on this planet that would be able to do much of anything behind it.

If the Panthers want to turn this rebuild back in a forward direction, the braintrust has to make the unit their No. 1 priority this offseason.

Joe Brady wasn't the problem

AP Photo/Doug Murray

This is also something you probably should’ve already known.

Even though the Panthers didn’t achieve incredible levels of offensive success under former play-caller Joe Brady, he clearly was not the major reason for it. In fact, he may have been keeping it somewhat respectable considering what we’ve seen now.

Carolina’s offense has absolutely crumbled into bits since his departure. Not that the results were great with him, but all the team has been able to put together under Jeff Nixon over the past two weeks is one touchdown and a constant feeling of hopelessness.

There’s no rhythm, seemingly no direction and, by virtue, no tangible progress with an average of just 12.8 points per game since the move. Brady’s firing, as suspected, looks more like a move of self-preservation from head coach Matt Rhule now more than ever.

Carolina's defense wasn't that soft

Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Amongst the laundry list of concerning revelations that came out of Friday’s report from The Athletic was an outside perspective on the team’s defense. A league scout called the group “soft,” stating they’ve had issues holding their ground in close games.

While that scout may be correct, especially over Carolina’s five-game losing streak coming in, that wasn’t the case today.

The Panthers stuck in rather well given the circumstances they were handed. Without two of their best players in defensive end Haason Reddick and cornerback Stephon Gilmore, they limited the Saints to just one touchdown while turning them away on eight of their 13 third-down tries.

Phil Snow’s bunch also tightened up extremely well against the run. Quarterback Taysom Hill went for just 45 yards on 12 attempts (3.8 yards per carry) while running back Alvin Kamara registered 32 on 13 touches (2.5).

While they clearly haven’t been the biggest headache for the team this season, Carolina’s defense really did grow softer by the week leading into Sunday. But they put a stop to that digression in what was an admirable effort in New Orleans.

