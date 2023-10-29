4 takeaways from Oregon State Beavers football's loss at Arizona

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 makes a touchdown pass during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

No. 11 Oregon State lost 27-24 at Arizona in a Pac-12 matchup Saturday at Arizona Stadium.

With the loss, the Beavers fall to 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the conference.

The Wildcats improve to 5-3 overall and 3-2 in the Pac-12.

Oregon State next plays at 7 p.m. Saturday at Colorado.

But first, here are some takeaways from the Beavers’ loss in the desert.

1: Defensive road struggles

Oregon State’s defense struggled again on the road, allowing 363 total yards and 27 points, and much of that was in the the second half.

That said, the Beavers’ run defense was good, allowing just 2.9 yards per carry for 88 yards on the ground.

Arizona converted 6 of 12 on third and fourth down in the game.

The Beavers had some opportunities for stops in the second half, but came up short.

Oregon State Beavers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei #5 runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats defensive lineman Bill Norton #45 during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

2: Offensive inconsistency

The Beavers averaged 4.5 yards per carry but were inconsistent.

And in the passing game, DJ Uiagalelei also was inconsistent, completing 53% of his passes for 218 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

A curious fake field goal call by Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith also cost the Beavers some points in the first half.

The offense sputtered all game, 10 points in the first half, 14 in the second half.

Oregon State Beavers punter Josh Green #37 passes the ball to Oregon State Beavers place kicker Atticus Sappington #36 for a fake field goal during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

3: Road woes again

Oregon State is now 1-2 on the road in conference play this season, with losses at Washington State and Arizona, and a win at California.

This continues to be what holds the Beavers back from being a true contender in the Pac-12 title race.

Oregon State still has two road conference games left — next week at Colorado, and Nov. 24 at Oregon.

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Silas Bolden #7 runs the ball against Arizona Wildcats cornerback Ephesians Prysock #7 during the first half at Arizona Stadium Oct. 28, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona.

4: Overall impressions

The Beavers didn’t seem prepared on either side of the ball, or among the coaching staff.

They had been on a nice roll since the loss at Washington State.

But now with two losses, the schedule looks daunting.

They have a tough road game at Colorado, and a home game against Stanford, which has been playing better.

Then they wrap it up with a home game against ranked Washington at home, and at ranked Oregon.

What looked like a possible 10-2 regular season suddenly looks like maybe an 8-4 regular season.

This was a tough loss.

Statesman Journal reporter Pete Martini covers college and high school sports. He can be reached at pmartini@StatesmanJournal.com.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Oregon State Beavers football struggles in loss to Arizona