4 takeaways from the news that Eagles TE Zach Ertz could miss a month with an ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are already in injury purgatory and things just got worse with the news that both Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz will miss time with lower-body injuries.

Sanders will miss Thursday’s home game against the New York Giants and he’s in jeopardy of missing the Week 8 showdown against the first-place Dallas Cowboys.

Ertz on the other hand will miss a month with an ankle injury per Chris Mortensen.

Here are four takeaways from the news:

1. Eagles are now super thin at tight end

With the Ertz news and no certainty surrounding Dallas Goedert, the Eagles will enter Thursday night with Richard Rodgers, Jason Croom, and Hakeem Butler at tight end. Rodgers caught three passes for 31 yards, but he also missed some key blocks. Butler made his Eagles debut but only played on special teams.

2. Eagles may have to spread teams out

Butler and Croom aren’t your typical tight ends, so the Eagles may be forced to go less 12 personnel and more 3 wide receiver, 1 tight end formations. The Eagles could enter Thursday night with five wide receivers if both Alshon Jeffery and or, DeSean Jackson can return.

3. Alshon-DeSean returning

The Eagles could have both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson back for Thursday night although it’ll probably be a game-time decision for both players. Jackson’s presence could open things up for the Eagles underneath.

