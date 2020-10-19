4 takeaways from the news that Eagles TE Zach Ertz could miss a month with an ankle injury

The Philadelphia Eagles are already in injury purgatory and things just got worse with the news that both Miles Sanders and Zach Ertz will miss time with lower-body injuries.
Sanders will miss Thursday’s home game against the New York Giants and he’s in jeopardy of missing the Week 8 showdown against the first-place Dallas Cowboys.
Ertz on the other hand will miss a month with an ankle injury per Chris Mortensen.
Here are four takeaways from the news:
1. Eagles are now super thin at tight end
With the Ertz news and no certainty surrounding Dallas Goedert, the Eagles will enter Thursday night with Richard Rodgers, Jason Croom, and Hakeem Butler at tight end. Rodgers caught three passes for 31 yards, but he also missed some key blocks. Butler made his Eagles debut but only played on special teams.
Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Travis Fulgham (13) picks up yards after a catch against Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters (24) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
2. Eagles may have to spread teams out
Butler and Croom aren’t your typical tight ends, so the Eagles may be forced to go less 12 personnel and more 3 wide receiver, 1 tight end formations. The Eagles could enter Thursday night with five wide receivers if both Alshon Jeffery and or, DeSean Jackson can return.
Philadelphia Eagles’ Alshon Jeffery participates in a drill during practice at the NFL football team’s facility, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
3. Alshon-DeSean returning
The Eagles could have both Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson back for Thursday night although it’ll probably be a game-time decision for both players. Jackson’s presence could open things up for the Eagles underneath.
Oct 18, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) throws a pass under pressure against Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Justin Ellis (71) and linebacker Jaylon Ferguson (45) during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
4. 2020 has become a rebuilding year
Carson Wentz and Jason Kelce are the only two Eagles starters currently available on the offensive side of the ball. Right tackle Lane Johnson continues to deal with an ankle issue, and he’ll likely miss Sunday while his replacement at right tackle, rookie Jack Driscoll, left the Ravens game with an ankle injury of his own, and he could be out as well.
Right guard Matt Pryor missed the game after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list after being in close contact with someone who tested positive. Jamon Brown and Sua Opeta are two of the top options to replace him.
The Eagles at some point will have to decide if they want to chase a division title or focus on 2021 while getting the inexperienced guys plenty of work.