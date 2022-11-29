4 takeaways from news C.J. Gardner-Johnson will miss time with a lacerated kidney

The Eagles could be without safety Chauncey Gardner-Johnson for a few weeks after a test revealed that he suffered a lacerated kidney in the Sunday night win over the Packers.

Former Eagles star tight end Zach Ertz suffered a similar injury late in the 2019 season during a win over the Cowboys and was expected to miss the playoffs.

Ertz missed the season finale but was back in time for the Wild Card round.

The NFL’s interception leader with six, Gardner-Johnson has been a stabilizing force at safety.

Here are four takeaways from the news.

Gardner-Johnson will be missed

In 11 games started, Gardner-Johnson has a league-leading six interceptions, along with 60 tackles, four tackles for loss, eight tackles defended, and one sack. That production, his energy, and big play abilities will all be missed.

Eagles need to get healthy

Gardner-Johnson could join Jordan Davis, Dallas Goedert, Avonte Maddox, and Marlon Tuipulotu on injured reserve.

Philadelphia will certainly be a playoff team and they’ll need to balance health over playing for that top seed in the NFC.

Potential replacements

Philadelphia has Reed Blankenship as first in line on the depth chart and the undrafted rookie led the Eagles in tackles with six and logged his first career interception off Aaron Rodgers.

K’Von Wallace is the next safety in line.

Philadelphia also has Marquise Blair on the practice squad, along with Andre Chachere.

How does Jonathan Gannon adjust?

Philadelphia was already utilizing zone-man principles in the secondary with Avonte Maddox out and they’ll likely play even more zone with Gardner-Johnson injured.

Blankenship looked comfortable in coverage on Sunday night and made a veteran-type play on the interception of Aaron Rodgers.

Look for Gannon to increase the pressure up front, while protecting his safeties on the backend.

