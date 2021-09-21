4 Takeaways: Moore’s creativity, Parsons’ impact biggest impressions from Cowboys win

Coming into the season, all the national predictions saw the Dallas Cowboys having a mediocre, at best, defense while quarterback Dak Prescott and his offense would be forced to win in big shootouts every week. Last season, that was the norm until Prescott went down but this is a much different team. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has changed everything, even without defensive end Demarcus Lawrence on Sunday.

Dallas switched it up completely against the Chargers, notably without a hefty list of starters and a couple of star players as well. Would anyone have believed the Cowboys would win if they were only going to score 20 points against Los Angeles? Probably not, but here they are with a 1-1 team that is able to change their identity based on the situation. Here are the biggest takeaways from the “road” win for Dallas.