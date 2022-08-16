4 takeaways from Monday’s practice at Bengals training camp

A day removed from the hype of Joe Burrow returning to training camp, things mostly settled down on Monday.

Well, besides quite the noteworthy development at the left guard battle between rookie Cordell Volson and potential starter Jackson Carman.

Otherwise, Burrow went limited on the day and names like La’el Collins were out another day, with the new right tackle working on the side and working with names like Volson.

Bengals players have an off day Tuesday before getting back to work on Wednesday ahead of the team’s Week 2 preseason game against the New York Giants next Sunday.

Here’s a look at the takeaways from Monday.

Higgins hasn't skipped a beat

Tee Higgins looks very much back pic.twitter.com/e1pe9HvAQu — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) August 15, 2022

As one can see from the highlight above provided by Kelsey Conway of the Cincinnati Enquirer, Tee Higgins has put up some jaw-dropping plays. While fans might have been concerned about his surgery to repair his labrum, now that he’s full-go, he looks like he hasn’t skipped a beat.

Same lineup for Week 2

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters that the starting lineup for the Week 2 preseason game will look pretty much the same. That means Jackson Carman might be the only starter out there for the offense and Joseph Ossai will get work on defense, perhaps with a bit more reps than last week. This, especially when it comes to Joe Burrow, won’t change much in Week 3, either.

Slow and steady with Burrow

Taylor also revealed that he and Burrow have sat down and mapped out the rest of training camp. Fans will recall he didn’t exactly have a ton of consistent action last preseason either while coming back early from the season-ending knee injury. Days like Monday — where he did some seven-on-seven work and little else, then stayed behind after practice for conditioning.

Volson gaining ground?

Monday was a big day for the rookie Volson. After getting the first-team reps on Sunday while Carman was out, he got them again Monday right away. When Carman did enter the fray, he wound up doing so with the second team. This doesn’t mean the battle is over by any means, but coaches have seen enough to make sure the rookie gets reps with the starters, which is a huge bit of progress for a fourth-rounder trying to pull off the upset.

