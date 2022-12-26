4 takeaways from Lane Johnson’s regular season ending abdominal injury

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson has reportedly sustained an abdominal injury that is expected to sideline him for the remainder of the regular season, Ian Rapoport is reporting.

Johnson was injured during the fourth quarter of the team’s 40-34 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday and further tests revealed Johnson had torn a tendon in his abdominal area.

#Eagles Pro Bowl OT Lane Johnson suffered an abdominal injury that will knock him out the rest of the regular season (two more games), sources say. TBD after that. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2022

A four-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro selection, Johnson has been dominant since the Eagles selected him with the No. 4 pick in the 2013 draft.

He hasn’t allowed a sack in 28 games, which is the longest streak in the league, according to Pro Football Focus, and Philadelphia rarely loses when in he’s in the lineup.

Eagles are hard to beat with Johnson

The Eagles are an average team at best when Johnson is out of the lineup.

When Lane Johnson plays the #Eagles are 72-44-1 (.620 percentage) and when he does not they are 12-20 (.375). https://t.co/IZlGMh2uUO — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) December 26, 2022

Eagles have depth

Jack Driscoll is a versatile player that can play guard, right, and left tackle, and he’ll be called up with the Saints and Giants remaining on the schedule.

Philadelphia could also shift Jordan Mailata and allow Andre Dillard to play left tackle.

Eagles badly need to beat the Saints

The loss to Dallas wasn’t critical, but the Eagles are running out of room for error and need to win one of their final two home games to secure the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference.

Philadelphia now badly needs a win over New Orleans to get much need rest and rehab for several injured starters.

Things could get worse

Abdominal injuries are serious things and Adam Schefter reported the Eagles are hopeful that Johnson will return for the postseason, although that could depend on how his body responds to treatment over the next several weeks.

According to Jeff McLane of The Inquirer, Johnson initially suffered an abdomen injury earlier in the month during the Eagles’ Week 14 victory

