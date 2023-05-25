4 takeaways from Kevin Stefanski’s media availability at Day 2 of OTAs

With Day 2 of OTAs under wraps for the Cleveland Browns, they had a handful of members of the organization speak to the media. Among them was head coach Kevin Stefanski. The leadership within the organization remains very closed off to giving direct answers to the media, and today was more of the same from the head coach.

However, we do our best to read between the lines and pick out some key points from Stefanski’s press conference on Wednesday after practice. Here are four takeaways from his 13-minute availability with the media.

Stefanski is a big fan of Za'Darius Smith

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns may now have one of the best pass rushing rotations in the NFL after landing Za’Darius Smith in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Pairing him with Myles Garrett, and with Ogbo Okoronkwo coming on the field in obvious passing situations and as a rotational player, the Browns have transformed their defensive line.

And Stefanski is glad he no longer has to coach against him:

“He’s a game wrecker. He’s really difficult to defend in the run and the pass. He gives you an honest day’s work. He’s got heavy hands. He plays hard. He’s even made a few plays just in these drills, in these jog-throughs, where you just watch his movement skills. He’s big and thick and can move, so he’s done a really nice job.”

As far as what he has brought to OTAs? Stefanski has stated he has been nothing but positive for the young players and a leader in all facets of the week.

“Za’Darius has been awesome, just having him in the building. He’s a ball of energy. He’s great around our players, our young players. He practices hard. He does a great job out here. When he’s in the building, in the weight room and the meeting rooms, on the field, he brings some juice to what we’re doing.”

As the Browns look to get after opposing quarterbacks, their newest member off the edge is doing all of the right things. Which is a breath of fresh air as they replace a veteran who did not.

He is "wait and see" mode with the new kickoff rule

Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL passed its annual new rule that does not make sense. This time, giving teams the ability to call for a fair catch within the first 25 yards to get the ball placed at the 25-yard line. This is slowly phasing out the kick return game in general and could jeopardize a roster spot for a player like Jakeem Grant.

When asked about the rule (on more than one occasion), Stefanski remained neutral and in “wait and see” mode until more data and results come out from the rule change.

“Probably, yeah. I mean, go back to the three-point shot. I don’t know if anybody thought they’d be shooting this many. I don’t know that this rule will have a huge impact. I think that, again, is something that all of us need to work through. It’s something that Bubba and I have started to talk about and what it might mean for other teams, what it might mean for us. So we’ll try to use the next weeks, and over break before we get back together, to solidify what we want to do, what everybody else wants to do. We don’t know. And then it might be you navigate throughout the season and you adjust your thought process throughout the season, based on how it’s going. But I don’t know that anybody knows exactly how that rule–I don’t know that anybody knows the outcome of that rule just yet.”

Don’t look for the Browns to make any decisions based off of the rule change anytime soon.

He won't flat out say anything, but he's pleased with Deshaun Watson

Browns Kevin Stefanski

Again, Stefanski and this regime in general are not going to spill company secrets to the media. However, it is not hard to read through the lines and hear a bit of excitement in his voice about the progress of quarterback Deshaun Watson.

“I would just tell you he’s done a really nice job throughout this entire offseason of being diligent about understanding playbook, understanding his teammates every single day. Yesterday was a really good day. Today was a really good day. There are always going to be things that you want to get back and do a little bit differently. That’s no different than every player at every position, but he’s right where he needs to be.”

Watson has stayed in Cleveland all offseason to continue to reshape the offense to get it back on track after a slow start to his Browns’ career. He has taken the team to Puerto Rico, and now he is connecting with the wide receivers at OTAs.

“I think that’s why we are here. That’s why we have this offseason program. Marquise Goodwin and Deshaun really throwing together for the first time. As you add new players, and adding Elijah to the mix, you want as a quarterback, all these reps–you take mental notes and you’re thinking about how a player came out of this route, how he came out of that route. Every single rep, whether it’s individual period or it’s in a team period or it’s in a seven on seven, you’re constantly adding that to the checklist, if you will, so that you get to understand your players, because that’s important.”

The Browns got greedy at the wide receiver position this offseason, something every good team has done. But now it is time to light up the scoreboard and produce on the field.

Watson and Stefanski may be off to a good start, but the results have to show on September 10 when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jim Brown left his mark on Stefanski

Browns Kevin Stefanski

The Browns lost a giant within the organization this week with the passing of Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown. Stefanski was asked what his thoughts and experiences were with Brown, and he gave a thoughtful answer.

“My dad grew up in Philadelphia but was a huge Jim Brown fan… So, for me, after I hung up the phone with Jim, I very quickly called my dad and he couldn’t believe it. Just having him in town, I think it was a couple of years ago, just spending some time with him. Just unbelievable what he’s been through in his life, and we’ve educated our players on that. Last year, we took them down to the Hall of Fame and we watched A Football Life: Jim Brown. It’s my job to continue to educate our guys on what he’s meant to our franchise, and to our league. You stand on the shoulders of giants, and that’s Jim Brown.”

As the Browns embark on their 2023 season, it feels unlikely that the weight of Brown will not impact their mission on the field.

