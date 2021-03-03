4 takeaways from Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh’s press conference

The duo position to lead the Jets didn’t reveal too much when they spoke to reporters Wednesday. Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh mostly confirmed a lot of what everyone already knew but gave a few updates on some of the biggest question marks as the Jets enter the new league year later this month.

Sam Darnold and Marcus Maye’s futures dominated the conversation, as the Jets will need to decide on whether or not to keep both very soon. Maye is set to be an unrestricted free agent if New York doesn’t place the franchise tag on him by March 9 or re-sign him before March 14, while Darnold is prime trade bait if the Jets want to draft a quarterback second overall.

New York’s approach to free agency and the draft were also discussed, though Douglas kept the same stance he always has when it comes to the offseason – don’t overspend and build through the draft.

Here are four takeaways from the press conference.

No decision on Darnold, but will take calls

Sam Darnold's future remains up in the air. Joe Douglas reiterated his opinion on the Jets quarterback – that he's a great talent and their stance on him "hasn't changed." This fits in-line with the idea the Jets will wait to make a decision on Darnold until later this month after all the draft prospect pro days conclude. "We have no doubt he’s going to achieve his outstanding potential," Douglas added, per SNY. Douglas went on to say later that he would still take calls on Darnold if other teams inquire. This is classic Douglas, too, considering he said the same thing before when rumors about Jamal Adams and Quinnen Williams surfaced over the past two seasons.

Marcus Maye negotiations progressing

The Jets have until March 9 to make a decision on whether or not to franchise tag safety Marcus Maye. Otherwise, they'd either have to sign him to a long-term deal before free agency officially begins on March 14 or let him walk in free agency. Douglas remained adamant about his desire to keep Maye on the roster "long-term," but he's said this before about Jamal Adams before trading him away. https://twitter.com/RVacchianoSNY/status/1367166144692502533?s=20 Maye's agent, Erik Burkhardt recently ripped the Jets over contract negotiations, but Douglas doesn't think those comments will negatively affect their talks. "I have a lot of respect for Erik. He’s a great person. I’ve had a lot of great conversations with him," Douglas said, per SNY. "This is part of the business. This part of the negotiating. I don’t see this affecting our ability to get something done.”

Approach to the draft and free agency

Douglas' approach to roster building remains the same as it did last offseason. He told reporters he plans to use the draft to shape the team and supplement with free agency. “We’re better positioned than we were this time last year," he said, per SNY. "Our philosophy and stance have not changed, however. Our goal is to be a team that builds through the draft." That likely means Douglas won't overspend in free agency and won't trade away his picks in the draft. He said as much when asked about a hypothetical trade for a big-name player (Deshaun Watson, anyone?). Douglas added that not knowing who the starting quarterback will be in 2021 won't change their free-agent targets, either. Earlier in the call, Robert Saleh said the Jets are looking for dynamic and explosive playmakers.

Positivity from Saleh

Saleh said he likes what he's seen from the Jets so far in his tenure as head coach. He said he noticed the "character of the individuals," per Ethan Greenberg, and went so far as to say the team will win championships, per Robby Sabo. It sounds like Saleh is very optimistic about the future of the franchise; not necessarily in 2021, but in years down the line. This offseason will be very important in making that dream a reality for him, Douglas and the Jets.

