4 takeaways from Jets’ signing of Solomon Thomas

The Jets added some depth on the defensive line Monday, signing former third overall pick Solomon Thomas to a one-year deal.

Thomas spent the first four seasons of his career playing under Robert Saleh with the 49ers. He suited up for the Raiders last season. The 26-year-old has scheme familiarity and plenty of experience in a winning culture, which should make him an asset for New York on and off the field.

Here are four takeaways from Gang Green’s newest addition in the trenches.

Scheme fit is a plus

Adding a depth piece that is already well-versed in Jeff Ulbrich’s defense is a major plus for the Jets. It won’t take Thomas long to get up to speed with his new team and that will instantly bolster New York’s defensive line. It always helps to land a free agent who won’t have to endure much of a learning curve.

Valuable versatility

Thomas played primarily on the interior of the Raiders’ defensive line last season and is best suited playing on the inside at this point in his career. Thomas has plenty of experience lining up as a 4-3 defensive end, though, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see the Jets use him at the position in the event of an injury.

Worth the risk?

Thomas has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that followed him from Stanford to the NFL. He only tallied six sacks, 23 quarterback hits and 95 tackles in 48 games with the 49ers and wasn’t overly productive with the Raiders in 2021. Thomas is essentially a low-risk, high-reward signing with the Jets. Saleh and Ulbrich might be able to get the best out of him. If not, he can be shown the door without any major financial ramifications.

Impact on draft plans

Much like the signing of Jacob Martin, signing Thomas is a depth move that shouldn’t have much of an impact on the Jets’ draft plans. Joe Douglas is still looking for a dynamic pass rusher and signing Thomas isn’t going to deter him from finding one. New York’s defensive line is getting crowded, but there’s still room for Douglas to add an impact edge rusher next month.

