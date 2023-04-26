4 takeaways from the Jets’ pre-draft press conference

One of the ways to make a splash in the NFL draft is to do so the Monday of draft week.

That is precisely what the New York Jets did as they agreed to terms with the Green Bay Packers to send Aaron Rodgers to the Big Apple.

Jets general manager Joe Douglas anchored the team’s pre-draft press conference Tuesday, and spoke of a “positive energy” at One Jets Drive following the trade.

“I can speak to upstairs where we were with football operations and all the scouts, all the coaches, there were some high fives and hugs and a lot of excitement,” Douglas said.

Here are some takeaways from Douglas’ presser.

How Robert Saleh helped with the Aaron Rodgers pursuit

Douglas gave credit to the culture coach Robert Saleh built for them to be able to even attract Rodgers.

“To have an opportunity to add a player of that caliber, you’re always going to look into it and how it fits within our culture, within our team and obviously, it goes back to something I said to you guys in Phoenix [at the NFL owners meetings], it’s a real credit to Robert, his staff and what he’s been able to implement with our players and with everyone here, that a player of Aaron’s caliber would even want to come here,” said Douglas. “We’re all excited to add someone of his character and his ability.”

Jets confident they have the right people for Rodgers

Douglas believes that with Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, the Jets will be able to turn back the clock on Rodgers’ career.

“He’s not very far removed from back-to-back MVP’s,” Douglas said. “You still have someone that maybe didn’t play at 100% throughout the year, but still performed at a high level. Obviously, he’s going to be able to come in here and his relationship with Nathaniel, his relationship with some of the other players that are on the team. Obviously it’s an adjustment when you’re somewhere for 18 years, but we feel like with the people that we have in place, he can get comfortable quickly.”

The Jets are comfortable with the terms

The Jets had to give up their Nos. 13 (Round 1), 42 (Round 2), 207 (Round 6) overall selections and a conditional 2024 second-round pick that becomes a first-rounder should Rodgers play 65% of the snaps.

Essentially New York gave up their 2024 first-rounder, too. However, Douglas is pleased because it means they still got Rodgers.

“We’re comfortable with how this deal shaped and any negotiation, I don’t think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you feel like you won everything in terms of what’s gone back and forth,” said Douglas. “Ultimately, our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team and we were able to get that, agreed to terms to that yesterday and just excited to get him here ASAP.”

The Jets also acquired the Packers’ Nos. 15 (Round 1) and 170 (Round 5) overall selections as part of the trade.

Adding Rodgers is a "great thing" for Zach Wilson

The Jets picked Wilson No. 2 overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The quarterback of the future was benched last season in favor of Mike White.

New York wouldn’t have had to trade for Rodgers if Wilson were living up to expectations.

Nevertheless Douglas believes adding Rodgers will help with Wilson’s development.

“Yeah, I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” said Douglas. “I spoke to you guys at the Combine and Zach’s ceiling is unlimited and no one works harder, no one loves ball more than Zach Wilson. Him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a First Ballot Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour he’s in the building, that’s a great opportunity and a great experience.”

