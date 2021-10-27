4 takeaways from the Jets’ Joe Flacco trade

Joe Flacco is back with the Jets after signing with Philadelphia this past offseason.

New York sent a sixth-round pick, which could become a fifth-rounder, to the Eagles after losing Zach Wilson to a PCL sprain. The move was questionable at best after the Jets expressed confidence in backup QB Mike White on Monday. Flacco played for the Jets in 2020 but wasn’t re-signed by the team and is now expected to be the primary backup quarterback and a potential starter in Wilson’s absence.

Below are four takeaways from the trade.

An obvious offseason mistake

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

All offseason, the Jets were questioned for not signing a veteran quarterback. Robert Saleh maintained his faith in the trio of Wilson, White and James Morgan, even though none had ever thrown a regular-season pass. New York added Josh Johnson late in the summer, but he was never a threat to win the backup job and hasn’t played in the NFL since 2018.

Flacco only cost the Jets a late-round pick, but even that price wouldn’t have been necessary if they had just signed a veteran this past offseason. They were interested in keeping Flacco and there were other experienced backups available. Now the Jets have one less draft pick in 2022.

Knowledge of the offense

Wesley Hitt-Getty Images

Flacco understands the offense the Jets will run. No, it’s not the same scheme he ran last year under Adam Gase, but Flacco played for Gary Kubiak – who operated the Shanahan offense – in Baltimore. Current 49ers quarterback coach Rich Scangarello was also with Flacco in Denver.

So Flacco has a cursory knowledge of what Mike LaFleur will deploy the rest of the season. At the very least, he’ll be a sounding board for White if the young quarterback needs more support in the film room or on the sideline.

Veteran mentor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets didn’t have any experience in its quarterback room except for Johnson, who is on the practice squad. Flacco provides that presence for Wilson and White and can be the mentor-player the Jets lacked through the first seven weeks of the season. He can also be a spot-starter in case White implodes while Wilson is out.

Best backup option

Kevork Djansezian-Getty Images

Though he didn’t win any games for the Jets during his four starts last season, Flacco didn’t play terribly, either. He completed 55.2 percent of his passes for 864 yards, six touchdowns and three interceptions. In his final two starts, the Jets also only lost by a combined nine points.

Again, White is expected to start in Wilson’s absence, but Flacco certainly seems like the better choice. He should probably maintain a roster spot when Wilson returns.

