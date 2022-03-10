4 takeaways from Jason Kelce announcing his return to the Eagles in 2022

The Eagles’ had one of their biggest offseason questions answered on Thursday night when All-Pro center Jason Kelce announced that he’s returning for the 2022 season.

“I’m definitely not retiring from playing for the Philadelphia Eagles,” Kelce said in a hilarious announcement video on social media. “I’m having way too much fun doing that. I’m looking forward to another year, in Philadelphia. And to all my teammates, let’s go dominate.”

Originally selected by the Eagles in the sixth round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Cincinnati, the now 12-year veteran just earned All-Pro honors for the fourth time and Pro Bowl accolades for the fifth time in his Hall of Fame-worthy career.

With Kelce back in the fold, here are four takeaways from the move.

1. Eagles offensive line continued continuity

Kelce is the heart and soul of the Eagles and he’ll return to lead one of the NFL’s most talented offensive lines.

Jordan Mailata is blossoming into a star at left tackle and he’s developing a powerful rapport with left guard Landon Dickerson. Lane Johnson returns as an All-Pro at right tackle, and either Jack Driscoll or an incumbent will take the reigns at right guard.

2. Financial ramification

Kelce had a “poison pill” put into his contract and he would have been owed $30 million if he’s on the roster after June 2. Howie Roseman won’t wait until the summertime to lock Kelce up and the biggest discussion will be out whether the deal is year-to-year, or whether Kelce will sign on for two or three more seasons.

3. NFL Draft plans

Howie Roseman talked about wasting draft picks and with Kelce returning, would Philadelphia use a first-round pick on an All-American center? With Kelce back in the fold, the Eagles could use those three picks on defense or potentially add a receiver or right guard to the mix.

4. Nick Sirianni-Hall of Fame influence

Kelce loves beer and the keg from his head coach went a long way towards helping the star center return, but the former sixth-round pick has his eyes on the Hall of Fame and one or two more All-Pro nods could make the Cleveland Heights native a first-ballot selection.

