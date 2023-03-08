4 takeaways from Giants QB Daniels Jones’ contract extension press conference

The New York Giants inked former 2019 first-round quarterback Daniel Jones to a four-year, $160 million contract March 7.

The Giants and Jones were flirting with the 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. Otherwise Jones would have been the Giants’ franchise tag player.

“I was in the building,” Jones said. “I think it was 3:53 or 3:54, something like that. It was right up next to the deadline.”

Jones compiled a 9-6-1 record for the Giants last season as part of their 9-7-1 campaign. The former Duke product led New York to its first playoff win since 2011 with a 31-24 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC wild-card.

Here are four takeaways from Jones’ presser.

1. Jones wanted to get paid, but also kept in mind the team's needs

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The thing about the salary cap is it is like a pie: there is only so much to go around.

Jones was cognizant of how his contract would affect the Giants, particularly their ability to bring back running back Saquon Barkley.

“In a situation like this, you’re trying to do what’s best for you and your family while also balancing being part of a team and understanding the goals and vision that we have as a team and as an organization,” said Jones. “That was certainly important to me throughout the deal. And I think we found a way to do both those things and to do it the right way for both sides.”

Jones stated that Barkley “means a ton” to him as a teammate and also a friend, and wouldn’t touch too much on his contract situation.

Said Jones: “He means a ton to us as a player. So, I won’t talk about his business. But that was a piece of it, too.”

2. Jones has always felt the pressure to prove he is a franchise QB

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Getting $40 million per year means Jones is a franchise quarterback in the NFL. Winning a solitary wild-card game per season isn’t going to cut it in the Big Apple where Phil Simms and Eli Manning were delivering Super Bowls, and Jones is aware of the implications of his contract.

“I’ve always felt that responsibility, and playing this position, especially for a team like the New York Giants and this city, you have that responsibility,” said Jones. “And I take that very seriously. It certainly doesn’t change. I certainly do feel that, and it’s my goal to earn that every day and in the offseason while we’re preparing for the season and when we get to the season, doing my best and preparing this team to win games and me to put us in a position to do that.”

3. Jones considers the contract a redrafting

(Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones considered signing the four-year deal with the Giants to getting drafted again.

“I think it’s similar to being drafted,” Jones said. “It’s an opportunity to play, but also an opportunity to go earn it and to prove it and continue to improve as a player and win a lot of football games. That’s my goal, and I’m tremendously excited about the opportunity. But there’s certainly a lot of work to do going forward, and I’m excited for that part of it, too.”

4. Jones wanted to stay in New York

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old field general says it never crossed his mind that he would be anywhere but New York for 2023.

“I think it was always my goal to be back here and to be here long-term,” said Jones. “I’ve really enjoyed being here. I think it’s a special place. It’s a special organization to be a part of. So, it was always my goal and my hope that we’d find a way to work it out and that they’d bring me back.”

