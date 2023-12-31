4 takeaways from FSU football’s historic Orange Bowl loss to Georgia

MIAMI — Florida State effectively lost Saturday’s Orange Bowl long before kickoff. The final score (a 63-3 Georgia win) was just an inevitable formality.

The No. 4 Seminoles were expected to be down nine starters from the regular-season finale due to opt-outs, injuries and the transfer portal. Then three more were scratched before the game (linebacker Tatum Bethune and defensive tackles Braden Fiske and Joshua Farmer), and another (offensive lineman Darius Washington) walked gingerly to the locker room midway through the first quarter.

The absence of more than 450 career starts (including 130 of this season’s 286) makes it impossible to come away with any meaningful, big-picture takeaways from the most lopsided loss in program history (topping a 49-0 defeat to Florida in 1973 and 59-10 loss to Clemson in 2018).

Here, then, are four smaller thoughts on FSU’s awful end to an amazing season, in front of an announced crowd of 63,324 at Hard Rock Stadium:

1. Depth is an issue

If not the issue.

At full strength, the top of FSU’s roster could hang with any team in the country, as shown by a season-opening, three-touchdown win over LSU. The Seminoles’ problem was always farther down the depth chart.

Granted, no team could be down to roughly 53 scholarship players (as FSU was) and still look like a College Football Playoff contender. But premier programs are built to handle it better than the Seminoles did.

Premier programs like No. 6 Georgia.

The Bulldogs had their own attrition with roughly 20 absences. Aside from star tight end Brock Bowers and potential first-round offensive tackle Amarius Mims, most of the losses were rotational players or backups. But they weren’t missed.

Bowers’ replacements were Oscar Delp (three first-half catches, 31 yards), four-star freshman Pearce Spurlin III (31-yard catch in the third quarter) and another four-star freshman, Lawon Luckie (a touchdown catch).

Georgia’s line without Mims allowed only one sack in the first half and paved the way for the Bulldogs to average more than 11 yards per carry through two quarters. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards weren’t even touched on their first three touchdown runs.

The Bulldogs defense didn’t miss five-star end Marvin Jones Jr. (who’s transferring to FSU) or two other linebackers with starting experience. That’s a product of the depth Georgia has amassed with eight consecutive top-five recruiting classes, including the No. 1 haul signed this month.

2. Brock Glenn has potential at quarterback

His numbers were not strong: 8-of-25 for 127 yards and two interceptions through three quarters. But he played better Saturday than he did in his first career start, against Louisville in the ACC championship four weeks ago.

Glenn showed off a strong arm, highlighted by a 55-yard bomb to Kentron Poitier in the first half. Another deep ball to Destyn Hill was catchable but incomplete. Glenn also showed some mobility and pocket presence to avoid rushes.

His performance wasn’t awe-inspiring, and it doesn’t negate FSU’s push to land a veteran (likely Washington State’s Cam Ward or DJ Uiagalelei from Oregon State and Clemson). But — grading on a curve thanks to the lack of skill talent around him — the three-star freshman showed a flash or two that makes you think he could develop into a viable quarterback.

3. The defense still has a few playmakers

End Patrick Payton had a strip-sack on Georgia’s fifth offensive play. The former blue-chip recruit looks ready to become FSU’s next great pass rusher next season.

Defensive back Shyheim Brown isn’t a new name, either; he blocked the extra point that sealed last season’s win over LSU. But he continues to develop and had seven early tackles, a quarterback hurry and pass breakup. He’s another piece FSU can build around as it tries to reload a defense that was elite (before Saturday).

4. Lack of development at the skill positions is concerning

It’s unrealistic to expect plug-and-play replacements for the four NFL-bound skill players who didn’t play (running back Trey Benson, tight end Jaheim Bell and receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson) plus injured running back Lawrance Toafili. It is, however, fair to expect more than what FSU showed Saturday. Five-star receiver Hykeem Williams had one catch for nine yards. The receivers had only two catches of more than 20 yards, and the running backs had only two carries that gained at least 10.

Some credit goes to Georgia’s defense. But it’s also problematic that the ’Noles haven’t developed much skill talent beyond the transfers they’ve added.

This story will be updated.

• • •

