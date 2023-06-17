4 takeaways following conclusion of Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs wrapped up their three-day mandatory minicamp on Thursday, giving the team just a taste of what’s to come at training camp next month.

The team held two practice sessions and a miniature conditioning test on Thursday before calling it for the next month. Even with just two practices, there was still plenty to take away prior to the team traveling to St. Joseph, Missouri in July for training camp.

Here are four quick takeaways from everything that transpired at minicamp:

Chris Jones situation bears watching

The optics of Chris Jones’ contract situation aren’t looking particularly great right now. Skipping mandatory minicamp isn’t a big deal in the grand scheme of things. However, Brett Veach’s comments from the Super Bowl LVII ring ceremony suggest that the two camps simply might not be on the same page. Something seems to have changed since the White House visit and the only thing that really stands out publicly is Frank Clark’s departure for the Denver Broncos. Jones had been outspoken and campaigning for the Chiefs to bring back Clark. Maybe it’s all much ado about nothing and a long-term deal will come in July ahead of training camp, but right now it all bears watching.

Skyy Moore has taken a step forward

If there is one second-year player who doesn’t have enough hype for the Chiefs it’s Skyy Moore. He’s clearly taken a big step forward from his rookie season and will be relied upon as such during the 2023 NFL season. Andy Reid suggested that Moore was targeted more than any other wide receiver so for between OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The reason for that is that he has a newfound level of trust with QB Patrick Mahomes. He’s targeting him in situations and areas of the field that he simply didn’t a season ago. That combined with an increased number of opportunities with Mecole Hardman and JuJu Smith-Schuster no longer here, Moore could be in for a breakout campaign that many expected to see during his rookie year.

Injuries won't keep guys down long

We finally got an offseason injury update from Chiefs HC Andy Reid, with news on a number of players who had been absent during OTAs and mandatory minicamp. Reid was confident that the majority of the players who sat out during the past week will be ready to get back on the field come July when training camp begins.

“Most of them will be ready to go,” Reid said. “I mean there are couple of them we’re going to just have to see on, so I’ll get you that day one when we get back.”

The two players that I’d keep an eye on are Tershawn Wharton and Isiah Pacheco. Wharton is recovering from an ACL injury last season and could start off training camp on the PUP list. Pacheco, who had shoulder and hand surgery after the Super Bowl, might not make his return to the field until the middle of training camp.

Expectations for 2023 rookie impact

The 2022 NFL draft class made an outsized impact on the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII-winning season. It’s still early, but it’s tough to envision this group of rookies having the same type of impact. Defensive backs Chamarri Conner and Nic Jones have seen the field often due to injuries. Keondre Coburn is getting a lot of work with Tershawn Wharton and Chris Jones absent from practices. Deneric Prince and Rashee Rice have been mixing in with the first-team offense. This is not to say this crop of rookies isn’t good, but if you’re expecting a similar level of immediate impact out of this group, you might find yourself disappointed. I wouldn’t be shocked if we don’t see a single Week 1 starter out of this group, outside of an injury-related situation.

