4 takeaways from first half as Eagles trail Bucs 17-0 in wild card round

The Eagles trail the Buccaneers 17-0 at the end of one half, and the results could have been visibly worse, as Tampa Bay left another 10 or more points on the field.

Philadelphia’s offense has been inefficient thus far, and the Eagles have five total first downs in the game, compared to the Buccaneers’ 15 first downs in the first half.

The Eagles will need a tremendous half of offensive football to get back into this game, and let’s look at four key takeaways from the first half of football.

1. Tom Brady shredding the Eagles

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) drops back against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon talked about making things uncomfortable for Tom Brady and thus far it’s been difficult.

Brady is 20-25, for 159-yards. Gannon’s defense has sacked the Bucs star 3 times.

2. Jalen Hurts

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) calls an audible at the line in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Hurts was 11-19 for 88-yards and 1 interception in the first half. Hurts has missed a few reads, and he’s struggled to target star-wideout DeVonta Smith despite the Heisman Winner being single covered.

3. DeVonta Smith slow start

DeVonta Smith

(AP Photo/Terrance Williams)

Despite being singled covered, Smith has 1 catch for 6-yards on two total targets and Hurts badly missed him on a ball that was intercepted in the end zone.

4. Eagles running game nonexistent

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball in the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia was held to 37-yards rushing in the first half, with Jalen Hurts accounting for 32-yards. The Eagles have to get Miles Sanders involved.

