4 takeaways from first half as Eagles trail Washington 16-7 in Week 17

The Washington Football Team had Taylor Heinicke back in action and the results were totally different in a dominating first half of action.

Philadelphia entered the game with talks of clinching a playoff berth in Week 17, but it was the Washington quarterback who came out on fire, playing a near-perfect first quarter to put his team up 10-0 over the visitors.

Jalen Hurts was efficient in the first half, going 10-12 for 124-yards passing in the first half of action.

Here are four takeaways from an annoying first half of action by the Eagles.

1. Taylor Heinicke near perfect

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) attempts a pass against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Gannon has again regressed as a coordinator and has the Eagles down 16-7 in the first half. Taylor Heinicke is a solid quarterback, but Washington’s signal-caller is looking Justin Herbert like in the first half, going 14-17 passing, for 169-yards and a 108.1 QBR.

2. Eagles running game

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs with the ball as Washington Football Team free safety Kamren Curl (31) and Washington Football Team outside linebacker David Mayo (51) chase during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Miles Sanders is Philadelphia’s most explosive player and his absence is significant, as Philadelphia was unable to break off any large gains on the ground. In the first half, the Eagles had 47-yards rushing on 13 carries, with quarterback Jalen Hurts accounting for 35 of those yards on one second-quarter run.

3. Jaret Patterson emergence

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team running back Jaret Patterson (32) carries the ball past Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay (2) and Eagles free safety Avonte Maddox (29) en route to a touchdown during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The rookie running back has 44-yards on 8 carries and 1 touchdown. Patterson also has 1 catch for 12-yards in the passing game.

4. Random notes

Jan 2, 2022; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team wide receiver DeAndre Carter (1) returns the opening kickoff as /p48 chases during the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for 16:22, while allowing Philadelphia only 25 total plays in the first half.

Both teams had 4 total offense possessions, but the Eagles felt like they only had the ball for two true drives.

Washington has 10 passing first downs in the first half.

