4 takeaways from first half as Eagles-Washington play to a 10-10 tie

The Eagles mentally arrived late for their matchup against Washington and after two ugly plays from Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert, Philadelphia trailed 10-0 before they knew it.

The defense finally awakened and Jalen Hurts finally found his rhythm as Philadelphia evened things up 10-10 heading into the second half.

Here are four takeaways from the first half.

1. Jalen Hurts was late to the party

Hurts fumbled early on and look indecisive before finally settling down after a fiery speech from head coach Nick Sirianni.

Hurts was 12-16 for 189 yards and 1 interception.

As a rusher, Hurts had six carries for 27 yards.

2. Garrrett Gilbert solid early on

Gilbert was 9-13 in the first half for 105-yards and didn’t make a huge mistake for the embattled Washington Football Team.

3. Miles Sanders-Dallas Goedert feasted

Miles Sanders: 13 carries for 69 yards

Dallas Goedert: 5 catches for 98 yards

Philadelphia’s two biggest weapons had solid first halves as Dallas Goedert is on his way towards another 100-yard game and Miles Sanders is heading towards 3 straight 90-yard games.

4. Nick Sirianni creative

Whether it was Darius Slay on offense or mixing and matching Miles Sanders and Jordan Howard, Sirianni proved that he spent the bye week working on offensive creativity.

Philadelphia had 150-yards rushing in the first half.

