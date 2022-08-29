4 Takeaways from the end of Cowboys’ preseason action

The Cowboys ended their preseason with a lot to be excited about. Taking a 27-26 victory, the defense was the star of the show against the Seattle Seahawks. While second-round pick Sam Williams has been close to sacks all preseason, he got home against the ninth-overall pick and had a strong night overall, boosting confidence entering the season.

On the backend of the defense, safeties Israel Mukuamu and Markquese Bell continued their strong training camp and preseason outings with interceptions, representing the mantra Dan Quinn has instilled. Takeaways aren’t going anywhere. After leading the league in 2021, the Dallas defense has shown that it’s not farfetched to expect the same in 2022.

For the tight ends, Peyton Hendershot may have secured his spot with a strong preseason finale and Dallas has planned well for the future amid the uncertainty of Dalton Schultz. This and more in four takeaways from a strong preseason finale with the Buccaneers just two weeks away.

Sam Williams found his form heading into the regular season

As a second-round pick, many have been waiting for a big performance from Williams. Right on time with the end of the preseason, he found his form against the Seahawks.

.@dallascowboys Rookie DE; Sam Williams, is coming along quickly and the FURY he played with v @Seahawks is exactly what the Cowboys need. #BaldtsBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/47ZJiZbHiZ — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 27, 2022

Williams started the night matched up against the Seattle first-team and across from former SEC foe Charles Cross. The latter had flashbacks to their college matchups, giving up a sack of Geno Smith early in the game, outpowered by Williams.

The Cowboys rookie finished the night with a sack alongside two tackles for loss. During the game, he flashed impressive speed to force the quarterback up in the pocket then surprised offensive linemen with a sudden bull-rush. Williams put it all together against the Seahawks and it’s a momentum boost heading into the regular season where he will be part of filling the void of Randy Gregory.

Safety is the deepest defensive position for Dallas

For many years, safety has been a weak spot on the Dallas defense and it’s missed a star player. While Jayron Kearse may be that star, there’s a group of young talent around him that should be impressive in 2022.

Two of those players are Mukuamu and Bell. Each of the duo intercepted Drew Lock, showing Quinn’s calling card is being impressed on the young guns.

Mukuamu and Bell are still backups and that’s the biggest advantage for Quinn. He can throw in a pair of 6-foot-3-or-taller young safeties as the second option. Although Bell was undrafted, his place in Dallas was clear as a 30-visit, all he needed to do was prove it.

On the other hand, Mukuamu is heading into his second season and camp highlights have been aplenty for the South Carolina product. With a group of Kearse, Malik Hooker, Donovan Wilson, Mukuamu and Bell, Quinn has a playground for the backend of his defense.

Peyton Hendershot will be on game-day rosters in 2022

The future of tight end Dalton Schultz in Dallas plays heavily into the way the Cowboys have built their tight end room. Sean McKeon has built momentum heading into his third season but an ankle injury allowed for a pair of rookies to steal the spotlight in the preseason.

Jake Ferguson has already proved his fourth-round value with strong hands and run-after-catch ability but Hendershot jumped off the page in the final preseason game.

With Jeremy Sprinkle out of the fray, it opens the door for Hendershot to make the 53-man roster. After breaking two tackles for a touchdown and finishing the night leading the team with three catches for 39 yards, Hendershot could be on his way to making the final roster.

The other side of the coin is making the practice squad, where he would be a lock to get called up for games. Whichever way it goes, Hendershot will be wearing a Cowboys uniform on Sundays.

Takeaways aren't going anywhere for the Cowboys

In Quinn’s first season as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys led the NFL with 34 takeaways, 26 of those being interceptions. While that’s a ridiculous number to replicate, even the backups in preseason are maintaining those expectations.

Against Seattle, Dallas took the ball away five times, including four interceptions. A pair came from Mukuamu and Bell who will see snaps in 2022, while cornerback Nahshon Wright got some redemption for an exhibition slate that hasn’t been friendly to him.

Putting it all together, if the preseason is any sign of what Quinn and the other defensive coaches are implementing, takeaways will be the calling card again for the Cowboys defense.

