4 Takeaways: How early Amari opens up Cowboys offense

The Dallas Cowboys absolutely walloped the Washington Football Team, 56-14, on Sunday Night Football. 42 points by halftime, two takeaways and two touchdowns from units other than the offense are the main examples of the domination. This was the first complete performance from Dallas in 2021 and it came after Dallas had already secured the NFC East crown earlier in the day.

Quarterback Dak Prescott looked perfect, finding wide receiver Amari Cooper early and often after the latter vocalized concerns earlier in the week and the impressive performances at home make the No. 1 seed more and more valuable with two weeks left.

Dan Quinn’s defense continued its string of unconscious performances, while the special teams showed out yet again as John Fassel’s system is really clicking in the second half of the season. Here are four takeaways from the Cowboys’ beatdown of Washington.

Dak Prescott found his confidence again at home

Over the last few weeks, Prescott hasn’t played up to the high standards he set in the first seven weeks and the first game against Washington was a perfect example. The late-game Pick 6 was a throw Prescott was late on and it was a result of other offensive inconsistencies as well.

Drops from the receivers, rotating offensive linemen and injured running backs all played into the recent struggles but Prescott got his swagger back in Week 16. Amassing over 300 yards and four passing touchdowns is an incredible game, let alone a half. Prescott emptied the clip against the Football Team and made tight-window throws seamlessly.

Just an outstanding throw from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb on the over route. Gorgeous. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/YfAXk0CSib — John Owning (@JohnOwning) December 28, 2021

One thing to note is Prescott’s last few performances have been on the road, where he’s had a large majority of his interceptions in 2021 but he came back to AT&T Stadium Sunday night with a vengeance.

Dak Prescott's last 11 full games at home: 287-418 (68.7%)

3594 yards (8.6 YPA, 327 YPG)

35 TD (31 passing, 4 rushing)

4 INT

115.9 passer rating — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 27, 2021

Prescott is putting up MVP numbers when at home and games like Sunday make it evermore important to take the No. 1 seed for the playoffs. For now, Dallas is happy to see their franchise quarterback playing at the level he’s used to.

Dan Quinn's defense might be the best in the NFL

Worst to first in just a season is an almost-impossible feat but Dan Quinn has done just that. The historically awful Mike Nolan defense in 2020 was scrapped and Quinn came in and took no time flipping the script. Week 16 was just another example, limiting Washington to 257 yards and adding two takeaways.

Headed into Week 17 the Cowboys lead the NFL in takeaways and defensive touchdowns while sitting at No. 7 in scoring defense. Add in a second-best point differential for Dallas in 2021 and it makes sense why they aren’t first in scoring defense: garbage-time numbers.

Quinn has reinvented himself from the coverage scheme that won him a Super Bowl as the coordinator for the Seahawks during the Legion of Boom era and while he’s using the same prototypes on this team, he’s deploying them in a much different manner.

The Cowboys rotate many players on defense and it’s a testament to how talented they are beyond the star players like linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs, who are both shattering records. “Defense wins championships” is the old edict and Dallas has an elite one with two weeks left in the regular season.

Amari Cooper got his wish and it paid dividends

Ahead of the Week 16 contest, Cooper was vocal about his limited targets in big moments. Well, it seems Prescott and the offense heard the call and went to him early and often in the blowout win. Cooper’s impact goes beyond his numbers but when he’s the focal point of the offense, it pays off in wins.

Cowboys offense when Amari Cooper catches at least 3 passes in the first quarter (8 games): 34 pts/gm

475 yds/gm

356 pass yds/gm

119 rush yds/gm All other games (48 games): 25 pts/gm

384 yds/gm

262 pass yds/gm

122 rush yds/gm — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) December 27, 2021

While wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leads the team in receiving yards, Cooper has drawn the extra coverage during Lamb’s young career and it also opens up windows for Michael Gallup to attack single coverage downfield.

Cooper was also the beneficiary of the final first-half touchdown that made it a 40-burger against Washington’s limited defense. When Prescott finds his WR1, it results in great performances and hopefully, it’s a sign of things to come with Arizona coming to town in Week 17.

John Fassel deserves his flowers for ST success

In 2020, Fassel was the target of conversation about some questionable fourth-down fiascos with fake punts that decided games in a negative way at times. In 2021, it’s been a different story for the special teams coordinator.

Fassel has repeatedly drawn up perfect punt blocks and it’s resulted in touchdowns and short fields for Dallas. While it’s a moment of fear because a roughing-the-kicker penalty has happened, it took time to grow and now it’s become a notable piece for the Cowboys, a historic one at that.

The Dallas Cowboys have blocked more punts this season than they have in the previous 18 seasons…COMBINED. That is remarkable! — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) December 28, 2021

While the Cowboys might be known for the explosive offense and ballhawk defense, the special teams has been a bright spot and punter Bryan Anger making the Pro Bowl is another representation of success for another unit that was lackluster in 2020 and has changed the narrative.

