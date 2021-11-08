4 takeaways from Eagles’ Week 9 loss to the Chargers

The Eagles had a winning game plan on offense, but another passive defensive effort, coupled with the Chargers having the ball in the final minutes resulted in another frustrating home loss.

There were positives like Nick Sirianni’s approach to running the football, but it ended up being another Sunday where both sides of the ball struggled to gain any cohesion.

Here are 10 takeaways from Sunday’s defeat.

1. Lack of pressure defines Jonathan Gannon

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

There seems to be something about facing a big-time NFL passer that causes Jonathan Gannon to scale back his defensive approach. The Eagles did blitz early on, but Gannon ended up taking his foot off of the gas from a play-caller standpoint.

The results were disastrous.

Gannon actually blitzed Justin Herbert on 12 of his 41 attempts per PFF and that 29.3% rate was the highest of the season.

Philadelphia didn’t record a sack on Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, as the Chargers star completed 32 of his 38 passing attempts, for 356 yards through the air and two touchdowns.

There’s something missing from a personnel standpoint, and likely the reason why Gannon has received so much leeway despite some historic passing numbers from 4 different opposing signal-callers this season.

2. DeVonta Smith is a star

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

He didn’t start the season off excelling at the rate of a Ja’Marr Chase, but DeVonta Smith is a bonafide star and set to become a 1,000-yard receiver as a rookie.

Smith had five catches for a game-high 116 yards — his second 100-yard game of the season and he also scored his first touchdown since Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons.

Howie Roseman has his No. 1 wide receiver, and he can build from there.

3. Eagles can't defend opposing tight ends

Story continues

Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Chargers tight end Stephen Anderson (82) makes a touchdown catch against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles need a playmaking linebacker bad and Sunday’s offensive output by the Chargers tight ends speaks volumes about the need for a significant upgrade at the position.

Chargers’ tight ends combined to catch 11 of 11 targets for 126 yards and a touchdown.

4. Building blocks for the future

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift (32) is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles linebackers Davion Taylor (52) and T.J. Edwards (57) during first half action at Ford Field Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021.

Detroit Lions

When you talk about the back seven, Davion Taylor is an athletic project and Jonathan Gannon should give him the next 8 games to determine if he can truly be an impact outside linebacker.

T.J. Edwards is talented against the run, and with a pass defending linebacker next to him, the Eagles could potentially solve their issue at the position.

Howie Roseman will be stocked with draft assets and as he likely emphasizes rebuilding on defense, he’ll need to make the right choices or risk a total collapse from a talent standpoint.

1

1