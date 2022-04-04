4 takeaways from the Eagles trading two 2022 first-round picks for more draft assets in 2023

In a move that was expected by most draft experts and insiders, the Eagles have moved a 2022 first-round pick back to 2023 by securing a huge trade that’ll send the No. 16, No. 19, and No. 194 to the Saints for the No. 18, No. 101, No. 237, a 2023 first-round pick, and 2024 second-round pick in return.

The move gives New Orleans an extra first-round pick while giving Philadelphia an extra draft asset over the next two years.

A major shakeup to this year's draft.

With the move now finalized and Philadelphia slotted at No. 15 and No. 18, here are four takeaways from the trade.

Jalen Hurts is on the clock

Jan 16, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFC Wild Card playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Nothing spells pressure for a quarterback like your franchise securing another first-round pick one year prior to one of the most quarterback-loaded NFL drafts in recent history.

The Eagles have said all the correct things in regards to supporting Hurts and building around the third-year quarterback, but the facts remain that the dual-threat signal-caller must take tremendous steps as a passer and repeat his playoff performance or risk watching Howie Roseman target one of a handful of talented passers.

Roseman got a 3-for-1 deal

Oct 14, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman checks his phone before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans was desperate, so this can’t be considered a fleece, but Roseman clearly won another deal over an opposing NFL GM.

Philadelphia parted with two first-round picks but received another one back in 2022 and one in 2023.

The deal basically landed Philadelphia a third-rounder, 2023 first, and a 2024 second for the 16th pick.

2022 NFL draft

Mar 23, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Garrett Wilson runs after making the catch during the Ohio State Pro Day at the Woody Hayes Facility. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia is still in a position to land a talented player at No. 15 and No. 18 while saving guaranteed money on a third first-round pick. The move also puts pressure on Howie Roseman to hit on both picks, landing instant impact players.

2023 NFL draft

Dec 4, 2021; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett (13) throws a pass against Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) during the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Alabama won 41-24. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

If Hurts takes the next steps as a passer, then Philadelphia will have two more opportunities to build around their quarterback and they could potentially take a shot at acquiring Will Anderson Jr.

If Hurts falters, the Eagles will have opportunities to land Bryce Young (Alabama), CJ Stroud (Ohio State), or one of the other strong-armed passers.

BONUS TAKEAWAY

Saints’ Alvin Kamara (41) rushes against the Eagles Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020 in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 24-21.

Depending on what happens with New Orleans, they could be a 2022 playoff team or a team that because of a difficult schedule, a new head coach, and Jameis Winston coming off a knee injury, a team that finds itself picking in the top-10.

