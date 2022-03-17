4 takeaways from the Eagles signing GM Howie Roseman to a 3-year contract extension

The Howie Roseman contract dilemma can cease to exist for at least the next three years after Philadelphia’s general manager inked a new deal that’ll run through 2025. Roseman was last extended back in 2018 along with Jaguars new head coach Doug Pederson.

Pederson was fired in January 2021 after going 42-37-1 (.531 winning percentage) in five seasons, reaching the postseason three times, and winning a Super Bowl.

Roseman rebounded from Peterson, traded Carson Wentz and then hired the Colts young offensive coordinator to lead a retooled Philadelphia roster. The Eagles went 9-8 in Sirianni’s first season and earned a wild card berth.

Philadelphia committed to quarterback Jalen Hurts, and then opened up free agency for Temple star Haason Reddick.

The Eagles went 100-92-1 (.520), reached the playoffs six times (4-4 record) and won the Super Bowl in Roseman’s first 12-seasons at the helm.

Now the 46-year-old cap wizard will lead Philadelphia into another potential title window and here are four takeaways from the move.

Carson Wentz trade

If Wentz had won MVP and Jalen Hurts had faltered, we’re probably not discussing this contract extension.

Roseman essentially fleeced the Colts, landing a first-round pick from an Indianapolis organization that traded Wentz to the Commanders.

Mixed reviews

Mar 2, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manger Howie Roseman talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Roseman is a cap wizard and lauded for making the big moves, but Eagles have won just 22 games over the past three seasons, and he’s missed on several big named wide receiver picks that have set the Philadelphia offense back from an overall standpoint.

Philadelphia has mad the postseason four of the past five years, but the Birds have four total playoff victories in the past 11 years.

2022 NFL draft

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie, right, stands next to general manager Howie Roseman before an NFL football game, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, in Philadelphia. The Cowboys won 51-26. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Roseman won’t be a lame duck while making these picks, but he’ll certainly need to add dynamic playmakers with the bulk of the 10 picks Philadelphia currently holds.

Future moves

Jul 28, 2021; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman speaks with the media at training camp at NovaCare Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

After landing Haason Reddick, Roseman will have decisions to make on Fletcher Cox, Jalen Hurts’ long-term viability and urgent need to improve the back seven of the Eagles defense.

