4 takeaways from the Eagles parting ways with DB Coach Dennard Wilson

The Eagles appear headed for a complete defensive overhaul.

With Sean Desai landing the job as defensive coordinator, defensive backs coach, and passing game coordinator Dennard Wilson has decided the part ways with the franchise.

Wilson got his start as a scout for the Bears in 2006 and he’s been climbing the ranks since then. Before joining Sirianni’s staff, Wilson was the defensive passing game coordinator for the New York Jets and helped develop Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye.

This season he led a group that’s among the NFL’s best and Wilson was a huge part of Reed Blankenship’s development as a rookie.

During the coaching cycle, Wilson interviewed for the Browns defensive coordinator job that went to former Eagles assistant coach Jim Schwartz.

Things could get interesting over the next few weeks and we’re looking at four takeaways from the move.

How will the players react

(AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Wilson was a favorite of the Eagles’ secondary, with Darius Slay being his biggest cheerleader.

Man with all these new coaches getting jobs.. I kno my guy Dennard Wilson should be a DC in the NFL!! — Darius Slay (@bigplay24slay) February 25, 2023

He helped Marcus Epps develop into a solid starter, and has the ear of players like C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

He’ll now have a chance to join Jim Schwartz in Cleveland, and Wilson will eventually land the coordinator job that fits him.

The biggest question is how will his departure impact a Philadelphia defense in flux.

Why Sean Desai?

Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Desai will continue the Vic Fangio approach to the Eagles’ defensive scheme, and with Jonathan Gannon departing for Arizona, it appears Nick Srianni wanted to keep things the same.

Wilson developed Todd Bowles and Gregg Williams, likely bringing a more aggressive approach to the defense. Now, Philadelphia will continue to depend on pressure off the edge, while keeping big plays in front of them.

Story continues

Eagles vacancies

(AP Photo)

With Wilson’s departure, Philadelphia must find a new defensive backs coach, potential defensive passing game coordinator, and linebackers coach after Nick Rallis also left, joining Gannon in Arizona as the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator.

What happens now

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia has 9 key contributors on defense that are free agents, and only Darius Slay is under contract as a starting cornerback.

The Eagles could lose both safeties, six defensive linemen, and two linebackers, as Howie Roseman has made it clear that he expects a significant amount of losses to personnel with the hopes of stocking up on 2024 compensatory picks.

What’s going to happen over the next few weeks from a personnel standpoint, and how will this defense look in 2023?

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire