4 takeaways from Eagles activating TE Dallas Goedert to 53-man roster ahead of game vs. Cowboys

One of the Eagles’ most dynamic pass catchers is back, as the team activated tight end Dallas Goedert to the 53-man roster ahead of the Week 16 showdown against the Cowboys.

One of the NFL’s top tight ends, Goedert has missed the past five games after suffering a shoulder injury in Philadelphia’s only loss, a Week 10 matchup against Washington.

With Goedert back, the Eagles will likely make a move at the tight end position and leave C.J. Gardner-Johnson as the only starter, not on season-ending injured reserve.

Here are four takeaways and a random note from Goedert’s return.

Gardner Minshew has a security blanket

Minshew’s most extensive game action came back in December of last season when he shredded the New York Jets.

In the road win, Minshew finished 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns (133.7 rating), and led the Eagles to scores on their first seven offensive possessions.

The catalyst on that day was Goedert who had 6 catches for 105 yards, and 2 TDs vs the Jets last December.

Eagles getting healthy for the stretch run

Derek Barnett and C.J. Gardner-Johnson are the only full-time starters still on injured reserve and the safety should return any day now.

Goedert gets at least two weeks to shake off the rust before losing another week of game action to the first-round bye.

Matchup nightmare

Philadelphia’s offense maintained its explosiveness with Goedert out, but the tight end adds another dimension to the offense that most defensive coordinators are unable to combat.

Goedert had 43 receptions for 544 yards and 3 touchdowns in the nine games he played, and his ability after the catch was among the league’s best in that category prior to the injury.

Goedert can make plays at all three levels of the field, he can win matchups against the opposing defenses best defender and it allows more creativity for the offensive flow.

