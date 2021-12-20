4 takeaways from the Dolphins’ Week 15 win over the Jets

The Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium to give them six straight wins.

With two major players, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Jevon Holland, out due to being on the reserve/COVID list, and the team getting into an early hole, the Dolphins were able to battle through the adversity and win against an inferior opponent.

Brian Flores’ group was lucky that the Jets have been dealing with their own injuries because this game could’ve gotten ugly for Miami rather quickly.

Here’s what we learned from the Dolphin’s seventh win of the 2021 campaign.

Duke Johnson should get more opportunities.

Miami has struggled to get anything going on the ground all season, and Johnson’s second game, first as the lead back, he ran for over 100 yards.

Entering this week, the Jets were the 29th-ranked defense against the run, so that may explain the explosive day, but they also played the Texans earlier in the season who were the worst run defense in the league and gained a measly 40 yards.

Johnson ran hard and was making guys miss. He was signed to the active roster Monday, and he deserves another chance to start.

Jaylen Waddle's absence hurt more than expected.

The Dolphins were without their star rookie wideout on Sunday which left them with essentially the same offense as last season. Tua Tagovailoa and company weren’t able to do much for a good part of the day, and Waddle would’ve been able to help that.

There were many times where Tagovailoa was throwing to a wide receiver who had no separation. If Waddle was out there, he’d continue showing his ability to get open quickly to give the quarterback an open receiver right away.

The team came out very slow.

The first half of this game felt like nobody told the Dolphins that they were supposed to come back from their bye week this weekend. New York took a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, partially because of an extremely inaccurate pass by Tagovailoa that resulted in an interception to give the Jets the ball at Miami’s 25-yard line.

If they came out that way against almost any other team, that game continues to get worse, and the Dolphins likely don’t walk away with a win.

DeVante Parker continues to move up Miami's franchise leaderboard.

In 90 games, the Dolphins receiver has been one of the most productive receivers in team history. On Sunday, Parker’s touchdown, the 24th of his career, tied him for the eighth-most for the Dolphins with Kenny Stills and Anthony Fasano.

The next touchdown he brings in will tie Bruce Hardy for seventh.

