4 takeaways from the Dolphins’ Week 13 win over the Giants

Brian Flores’ team has won five straight games this season after losing their previous seven, as the Miami Dolphins defeated the New York Giants 20-9 on Sunday in Miami Gardens.

The Dolphins’ sixth win of the season keeps them in the playoff picture with so many teams in the AFC hovering right around .500. If their team continues to win games allowing fewer than 10 points, the Dolphins have a pretty good shot of making a run at the postseason. Now, they just need to have the offense fully fire on all cylinders to take that next step.

Here’s what we learned from Miami’s victory.

This rookie class is showing up big time.

Chris Grier has received a lot of criticism this year over his poor drafting and mismanagement of free agency. However, in the last few weeks, we’ve seen some really great things from the 2021 draft class that deserves recognition.

Jaylen Waddle has been the most productive Dolphins rookie wide receiver in the history of their franchise in terms of receptions, as he broke Jarvis Landry’s rookie record. Jaelan Phillips broke another franchise rookie record when he recorded his two sacks on Sunday, setting the mark for most sacks in a rookie season.

Jevon Holland has been balling every week. He continued his string of successful performances, as he didn’t give up a single catch in 45 coverage snaps against the Giants.

Liam Eichenberg is the only one of the top four draft picks who’s struggling, but he’s starting, and that’s something in its own right.

It's great to have DeVante Parker back.

Fans might be upset with Parker’s injuries this season, but he’s been productive when he’s on the field. Making his return to action on Sunday, the wideout caught all five of his targets for 62 yards.

Parker being back in the lineup makes it easier for Waddle and Mike Gesicki to get open and make impact plays. Now, just imagine what the distribution and spacing would look like if Will Fuller could get back out there.

The Dolphins need a return specialist.

Since trading Jakeem Grant to the Bears earlier in the season, Miami has thrown Waddle and Holland back to return punts and kicks. None of it has worked out.

Yesterday was really the first opportunity to see Waddle return multiple kicks in a game, and it seemed like he was running cautiously with the ball. It felt like he was almost afraid to get hit full speed. Returning is one of the most dangerous jobs in football, and if you’re not running full speed, you’re only hurting your team.

Miami's sticking with the running game despite it not working.

The Dolphins have dropped below 80 rushing yards per game this season, as they are only above the Houston Texans who are averaging 78.8 per week. They are actually tied for worst in the league in yards per carry with Houston at 3.3.

This week, Miami continued to commit themselves to the run game. Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 67 yards on 23 carries, a 2.9-yard average.

They need to continue attacking on the ground because it keeps the defenses from overloading their secondary and completely stopping their passing game. And, because the Dolphins have three capable tight ends, they are able to pass out of some of their bigger sets to confuse defenses even more.

It would be nice if the ground game was successful, but they need to keep working at it even if it’s not.

