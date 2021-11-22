4 takeaways from the Dolphins’ Week 11 win over the Jets

The Miami Dolphins came into MetLife Stadium on Sunday and walked away with a victory over the New York Jets to give them their third win in a row.

Brian Flores’ team played almost exactly like they have the past few weeks. Their defense has been performing very well while their offense is struggling to put a lot of things together. However, did they earn a win, which is worth something.

Despite all of the negative talk during the seven-game losing streak, Miami is just two wins back from being tied for the seventh seed.

Here’s what we can takeaway from the win.

Tua Tagovailoa wasn't sacked at all.

The offensive line has been one of the most consistently discussed topics for the team this year. They’ve hurt Miami’s running game, making them one of the worst in the league, and limited what Tagovailoa and the coordinators can dial-up in the passing game.

However, this week Tagovailoa didn’t get sacked at all. Part of that was because of play calls and quick decisions, but those weren’t the only reasons.

It would be a stretch to say that the Dolphins’ offensive line group was good in this game, but they were better than they’ve been this season.

The Wildcat is a bit of an issue.

The Dolphins used the Wildcat offense often against the Jets. It actually gave them their first touchdown on the day when Myles Gaskin handed the ball off to Jaylen Waddle who won the foot race to the end zone.

However, Miami went back to that well numerous times throughout the game without much success. It was almost always Gaskin running up the middle. The formation should allow the back to get to the ball quicker, but taking the ball out of Tagovailoa’s hands doesn’t seem like the best way to win.

The safety blitzes are still working.

The Dolphins continued to bring extra rushers from the secondary in this game after seeing success with that concept the last three weeks against Buffalo, Houston, and Baltimore.

This week, Brandon Jones made a great play off the left side of the offensive line, coming completely unblocked and hitting Joe Flacco from his blindside. The ball bounced free and ended up in the hands of Christian Wilkins who fumbled again, and Jevon Holland picked it up.

Story continues

Jones was later hurt in the game, but it’s impressive to see how much both safeties’ games have improved.

Jason Sanders continues to struggle.

Last season, Sanders was one of the best kickers in the NFL. He made 36 of his 39 field goal attempts (92.3%) including eight of the nine from 50+ yards.

This year, he’s regressed. In 2021, Sanders has hit just 13 of his 18 tries (72.2%) including going 1-for-2 against the Jets. His missed attempt this week was from just 32 yards out and would’ve given Miami a 10-7 lead heading into halftime.

At this point in the season, every game is critical for the Dolphins. They will need their kicker at his very best.

1

1