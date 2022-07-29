4 takeaways from Day 3 of Chiefs training camp

The third day of Kansas City Chiefs training camp is officially in the books. The weather was perfect at Missouri Western State University, paving the way for a very successful practice as the team continues its contact integration period.

Today’s practice featured some big plays from both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills. It wasn’t just the first team making all the big plays either, as the second team’s offense and defense had some flashes at times.

Here are four things that we’re taking away after Day 3 at training camp:

Tight end group is highly competitive

Through three days of practice, it’s clear that the Chiefs are at no shortage of good options at the tight end position. Each of Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Blake Bell and Jody Fortson has taken repetitions with the first team offense. Each of them seems to have a specific and unique role that they excel at too.

During Friday’s practice, Jody Fortson seemed to be the standout among the group in practice. The 2021 training camp darling is coming off an Achilles injury last season, but you wouldn’t know that from watching him at practice. He had several big plays during team drills, including a very smooth reception in 7-on-7 where he juked LB Elijah Lee to gain extra yards. He also had a back shoulder catch against L’Jarius Sneed in coverage that was reminiscent of a similar play he had last season.

The Chiefs are comfortable with Roderick Johnson at left tackle

Andy Reid opened up training camp saying that the team would rotate some different bodies in at the left tackle position. So far, his comments haven’t been so accurate. Through three practice sessions, Roderick Johnson has been the only player to receive first-team repetitions at left tackle.

“Yeah, I like Roderick (Johnson),” Reid said after practice on Friday. “He doesn’t say much. You don’t want him in the (media) tent here. He doesn’t say much. But he’s a good, solid player. We’re not set (at left tackle). We still have the Orlando (Brown Jr.) thing out there and all (the other guys). But we can go play with Roderick. He can jump in there and play the game. So, I like what I’m seeing. I look forward to seeing him in pads, but he’s got some experience, so I know what he can do.”

For now, it appears to be Johnson’s job to lose. Should Orlando Brown Jr. return at any point during training camp, expect him to regain the starting role. However, if Brown Jr.’s holdout persists through training camp and the regular season, the Chiefs will be ready to roll with Johnson.

Willie Gay Jr. picking up where he left off last training camp

Willie Gay Jr. looked like one of the team’s most improved defenders during last season’s training camp. Unfortunately, a toe injury would sideline him late during the preseason and he’d start the year on injured reserve. Through the first three practices of this year’s training camp, Gay Jr. looks just as dominant as he did a year ago.

In 7-on-7 team drills on Friday, Gay Jr. jumped in front of a route in red zone work to intercept Patrick Mahomes and return it 95 yards for a defensive touchdown. Had Gay Jr. not intercepted it, Nick Bolton was also in the area to potentially knock the ball away.

95 yards to the HOUSE 🏠 @WillieG___ pic.twitter.com/M5fhfQgd9C — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) July 29, 2022

George Karlaftis already doing his best Carlos Dunlap impression

One thing that new Chiefs DE Carlos Dunlap has done an exceptional job of during his career is batting down passes. During Friday’s practice, Chiefs rookie DE George Karlaftis took a page out of his book. Unable to get to backup QB Chad Henne after being allowed a free path to him, Karlaftis got his hands up into the throwing lane and knocked down a pass.

Karlaftis comes through and knocks down the pass pic.twitter.com/XjReEhKRBO — KC Sports Network (@KCSportsNetwork) July 29, 2022

Dunlap won’t be at training camp until next Wednesday, but rest assured he’d be proud of the way Karlaftis handled this play.

