4 takeaways from Day 14 of Chiefs training camp

The Kansas City Chiefs were back at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri kicking off their final week of training camp practice on Monday.

The first practice following the first preseason game is usually one where many players are trying to make a good impression. Maybe they didn’t have the opportunities or success they were hoping for in that first preseason game. Maybe they’re looking to play with some more energy and urgency in front of the coaches. For Kansas City, it was a solid practice session with some really nice weather. A new face was out at practice for the first time, while some key veterans continued to ramp up their workload in their return from injury.

Here are some of the things that we’re taking away from the first training camp practice of the week:

Danny Shelton gives the Chiefs something they don't have at defensive tackle

The Chiefs made the Danny Shelton signing official on Monday. While the veteran defensive tackle wasn’t a full participant in practice as he acclimates, those in attendance did get a first look at him during 1-on-1 periods and 9-on-7 team drills. His 6-2 and 345-pound size was the most notable difference from his defensive line counterparts in Kansas City.

Shelton seems to offer the team something that they don’t currently have at the defensive tackle position — that is he commands a ton of attention in the run game. An observation from KC Star reporter Herbie Teope in 9-on-7 drills:

Chiefs DT Danny Shelton got his first three reps of practice during 9-on-7 run drills. Looked good on first two reps, making penetration on both reps. On third rep, he lined up in B-gap on left side, OL sent the RT, RG and C to block him. He’s a load. — Herbie Teope (@HerbieTeope) August 15, 2022

And another from KSHB-TV producer Nick Jacobs in one-on-one drills:

Danny Shelton walking back Trey Smith in one on one. #ChiefsCamp #Chiefs41 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022

And a look of his first action at training camp from FOX 4 Kansas City:

Shelton proved to be a handful in the run game in his limited reps in practice, though they mostly came against the third-team offensive line. Commanding double-teams (and triple-teams) will help free others to penetrate and make a tackle for loss. The first look today shows that he could prove to be a big part of what the team tries to do when it comes to stopping the run this season.

Justin Watson earning more opportunities with first-team offense

Watson strengthened his case for the 53-man roster over the weekend. He also appears to have strengthened his case for more time with the first-team offense. According to Chiefs Wire’s Nick Roesch, Watson almost exclusively took repetitions with the first-team offense during Monday’s practice.

Watson has been almost exclusively with the 1’s today. He’s been more impressive than MVS throughout camp IMO. pic.twitter.com/AVFwQ0g01P — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) August 15, 2022

I’m not so sure that I’d go so far as to say that he’s been more impressive than Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but it’s notable that he’s seeing increased repetitions with the first team after a strong performance. We already knew that Patrick Mahomes was a fan, but it seems the coaching staff has more trust in his abilities on offense now too.

Bubble players showing some spunk in practice

The Chiefs have already begun their first wave of roster cuts. With two more cuts due before Tuesday’s deadline, the thought of not making the 53-man roster is very present for many players on the roster. Several players took things up a notch during practice.

Josh Gordon, for instance, had a number of catches in team drills and one-on-one drills.

Josh Gordon with another catch. He is showing some fire today. #ChiefsCamp #Chiefs41 — Nick Jacobs (@Jacobs71) August 15, 2022

Second-year DE Joshua Kaindoh, after failing to register a stat in Saturday’s game, had a batted pass during practice. He needs to show out in the final four practices of training camp and the rest of the preseason if he’s to make the 53-man roster.

Josh Kaindoh sighting. Batted down a pass from Chad Henne. — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) August 15, 2022

Finally, UDFA WR/RB Jerrion Ealy seemed to be playing with a sense of urgency during practice on Monday. Chiefs team reporter Matt McMullen took note of the diving catch, but there were several other impressive catches he made during practice.

Jerrion Ealy with a great catch on the run during team drills. Laid out for the grab and held on after making contact with the ground. Really nice catch. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) August 15, 2022

Injured Chiefs picking up where they left off

A pair of players who have sat out the majority of training camp with injuries seem to be picking up right where they left off. Chiefs Wire’s Nick Roesch reports that both Jody Fortson and Rashad Fenton saw a bunch of work with the first-team offense.

Jody Fortson and Rashad Fenton definitely did not lose their spots due to injury. Fortson saw plenty of action with the 1’s and Fenton was exclusively with the 1’s. Fenton looked solid today. — Nick Roesch (@Nicolas_Roesch) August 15, 2022

Fenton, who has been working back into form after offseason shoulder surgery, finally saw repetitions in the first-team defense on Monday. The fourth-year veteran started on the outside opposite Trent McDuffie in nickel looks with L’Jarius Sneed manning the slot (some rotation between Sneed/McDuffie) per Arrowhead Pride’s Pete Sweeney.

In 11s, Rashad Fenton back in at outside CB in the nickel opposite Trent McDuffie. L’Jarius Sneed in the slot. — Pete Sweeney (@pgsween) August 15, 2022

Steve Spagnuolo said that once Fenton was healthy we’d see him right back in the mix. As for Fortson, the injury to Blake Bell means he should see quite a bit more action with the first-team offense moving forward.

