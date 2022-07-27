4 takeaways from Day 1 of Chiefs training camp

The first day of Kansas City Chiefs training camp is officially in the books. Rookies got a head start on the veterans, but now everyone is out in St. Joseph, Missouri preparing for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Practices are still padded as the team goes through the contact integration period leading up to their first padded practices. Even without pads, there are plenty of things to take away from this first practice session. It was the team’s first meaningful action since mandatory minicamp broke in June.

Here are four things that we’re taking away after Day 1 at training camp:

Andy Reid's delivers strong message to team at the start of camp

Chiefs HC Andy Reid has a very similar message to the entire 90-man offseason roster every year when training camp kicks off.

“I told them, don’t count the numbers in the lines,” Reid explained. “Brett (Veach) has done a nice job of bringing a lot of people in here that are good players. Don’t get caught up in that, just go play. Then, we’ll make the decision, but make it as hard as you can on us. If you have an opportunity to make a play or have a rep, take advantage of that. That’s kind of where we’re at today. There might be guys working with the 2’s and 3’s that end up playing for us and making the team.”

Reid wants his guys to control the things they can control and not sweat the things they can’t control. That means taking advantage of the opportunities you get and not stressing about the ones that you don’t get. Every year there are players who start at the bottom of the depth chart and work their way up to a bigger role.

Chiefs' left tackle situation is fluid

The Chiefs are working without franchise-tagged LT Orlando Brown Jr. at training camp. Andy Reid spoke a bit about what he’s missing by not being at camp.

“It’s primarily the new stuff,” Reid said. “I mean, he knows the old stuff. Then it’s the reps, the speed of the game and that. Listen, it’s all part of it. It’s all part of the business.”

On the first day of camp, Roderick Johnson got the nod in his place along the starting lineup.

“He was productive in the offseason, so coming in, we thought he could help out,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how it rolls.”

Reid anticipates the team will rotate different players in at left tackle and along the offensive line to prepare for all future possibilities.

“We’re going to keep rotating,” Reid said. “Keep rotating them in. Nothing is solidified there.”

Reid did dismiss his earlier comments about Joe Thuney having the ability to step in and play left tackle, saying that Thuney probably wouldn’t be making that move right now.

Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster boast early connection

The play of the day at training camp was a deep pass and a diving reception between Patrick Mahomes and JuJu Smith-Schuster. It drew audible excitement from the crowd in attendance and some celebration from players like Travis Kelce.

Speaking to reporters after practice, Chiefs HC Andy Reid commented on the play and what he’s seen from Smith-Schuster so far.

“Yeah, there’s a trust there,” Reid said. “This isn’t JuJu’s first rodeo. We liked what we saw before. He was banged up just a little bit. He had the pull, in the OTAs, but he’s back now. He’s healthy. It was good work today, we’ll just keep building on it. It’s the first day.”

This is exactly the type of thing that Reid has come to expect from a veteran player like Smith-Schuster, even in his first season with the team.

Joshua Williams must build on his early starting reps

An offseason surgery landed CB Rashad Fenton on the PUP list to start training camp, paving the way for fourth-round rookie CB Joshua Williams to earn some starting reps at outside corner in the team’s nickel defense. Williams had a standout play in 7-on-7 in single coverage against veteran WR Mecole Hardman, knocking the ball out of Hardman’s hands with ease.

Andy Reid was careful to give the rookie an ego in his post-practice comments to the media. While he was pleased with the performance, he wants to see more as training camp goes on.

“I like what I see,” Reid said. “I just want to keep building on it. The more at that position, the better. If we can get quality play out of the guys, that’s what you’re looking at. I just want to see — it’s the first day — I want to see more.”

Overall, Reid was encouraged by the things he saw from the young players in the secondary in Kansas City.

“I thought the young secondary players did a nice job today,” Reid said. “I thought they got in there, they competed. I like that. Then, the catches that were made, were contested. You’ve got bodies close to bodies. I didn’t see the officials throwing a ton of flags. They’re working their fundamentals too out here. They’ve got the freedom to throw the flag if there’s a problem. Once we got to the team part of it, I thought it was pretty clean play.”

