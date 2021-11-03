4 Takeaways: Cowboys flip script and prove they are more than just Prescott’s greatness

Odds didn’t favor the Dallas Cowboys with backup Cooper Rush making his first career start on the road against the Minnesota Vikings. Dallas didn’t care, stealing the game, 20-16, in U.S. Bank Stadium.

Rush, in relief for Dak Prescott who was ruled out prior to the game, totaled an impressive 325 passing yards and two touchdowns while turning the ball over twice with a fumble and interception. Thankfully, the Cowboys’ defense also rose to the occasion, forcing three-and-outs on short notice after the turnovers.

This was a game Dallas would’ve lost in the past, but there’s something to be said about the work head coach Mike McCarthy is doing, leading the Cowboys to a 6-1 start.

Dallas looked helpless in 2020 without Prescott, but they brushed it off on Sunday night. Perhaps, the Cowboys are brewing something special in 2021. Here are four takeaways from the unlikely win in Minnesota.

Cedrick Wilson is the X factor for a contender

Time and time again, Cowboys receiver Cedrick Wilson has made his presence known in big games. Wilson broke onto the scene in 2020 with a two-touchdown outing against the Seahawks. Prescott’s injury slowed down the breakout but the fourth-year wideout has become a huge piece in 2021.

Against the Patriots, Wilson made the game-saving fourth-down catch that allowed for Dallas to complete the game-tying drive at the end of regulation. Two weeks later, Wilson had a 73-yard touchdown that woke up the Cowboys’ offense.

Story continues

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore has found a way to use Wilson as more than a receiver. A former quarterback, Wilson has been used on trick plays and completed the best throw of his career on a broken play to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Through seven games, Wilson has career highs in yards and touchdowns and will blow by all of his previous records before the season is over. Taking over in the place of wide receiver Michael Gallup, Wilson has locked his spot in on the offense.

Add Gallup back to the offense and Moore has four starting-caliber receivers to use in the playground with Prescott.

Mike McCarthy deserves his flowers as the HC

McCarthy faced criticism in 2020 and deservedly so. In his second year with Dallas, he’s turned it around with Prescott back in the fold. In his first game without Prescott in 2021, McCarthy put together a signature win on the road against his former division rival Vikings.

Praise has been sung for the coordinators but it’s time to give McCarthy credit. While the value of Moore can’t be understated, the togetherness and fight in this team starts with the people at the top. Every week, the adjustments at halftime have been the key to success and the coaching staff has been almost perfect coming out of the break this season.

How were the adjustments against Minnesota? Touchdown on the first second-half drive and the defense forces a three-and-out immediately.

This was a typical trap game for Dallas to lose, but they came out with the victory. Games like the 2019 Jets loss seem so distant and the culture under McCarthy has the Cowboys coming out of the gates strong every week, so enjoy it.

The Dallas defense is gelling

Through six games, the Dallas defense was just an opportunistic group that gave up a bunch of yards and points but had just enough splash plays to make up for it. Week 8 was different.

In a game where they had to limit an offense that featured Dalvin Cook, Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen, they stepped up to the occasion, giving up just 16 points. The first drive of the game was methodical for the Vikings, even targeting cornerback Trevon Diggs for the touchdown to Thielen.

After that drive, the Minnesota offense was stagnant, totaling just 203 total yards on their other 11 drives. This was the perfect storm for Rush to make just enough plays for the Cowboys to win.

Linebacker Micah Parsons had the best game of his young career, totaling 11 tackles, four of them for a loss. Defensive end Randy Gregory had a sack, adding to an impressive contract year for the Nebraska product.

Fans shouldn’t forget hybrid safety Jayron Kearse, who had six tackles and made his presence felt against his former team. He’s one of many newcomers on the Dallas defense making their mark and was the player in charge of relaying instructions from the sideline.

This performance didn’t need flashy takeaways. If the Cowboys can lock down opponents like this consistently, the high-powered offense for Dallas will have plenty of opportunities to blow teams out of the water before they can blink.

The Cowboys are no longer just Prescott carrying the load

The last two years, Prescott had to figure it out with subpar defenses, to say the least, especially last season. The franchise quarterback was on pace to shatter passing records because of the constant deficits his defense put him in.

In 2021, it’s a completely different tune, with his elite defense making the job much easier, allowing for the running game to get involved heavily in the game plan. With these things in mind, Prescott is still one of the competitors for MVP so with him out against Minnesota, there was a reason for concern.

With Rush making his first career start, Dallas showed grit and scraped out a win in the waning moments, something that seemed impossible without him in 2020. While the Cowboys still need Prescott’s heroics down the road, it’s not the one-man-show Dallas fans have grown accustomed to and it’s a large reason they’re 6-1.

1

1