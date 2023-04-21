4 takeaways from Colts GM Chris Ballard’s pre-draft press conference

The Indianapolis Colts are embarking upon an exciting opportunity.

The AFC South club picks No. 4 overall in the 2023 NFL draft, and the team is actually sold on taking a rookie quarterback rather than saddling up another veteran with one foot in retirement.

The 2023 class features Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Florida’s Anthony Richardson, and Kentucky’s Will Levis as the quartet of talented passers who could become franchise quarterbacks. The Colts may not have a shot at Young as the Carolina Panthers covet him, and are picking first. However, Indianapolis has a realistic chance to sort through the others.

Here are four takeaways from general manager Chris Ballard’s Friday press conference.

How the Colts are evaluating the quarterback class

The Colts are essentially third in line among the quarterback-needy teams behind the Carolina Panthers (No. 1 overall) and Houston Texans (No. 2 overall). Perhaps the Texans choose Alabama defensive end Will Anderson and give the Colts a broader sweep of the field.

Either way, Ballard says Indianapolis is looking at how the available quarterbacks would mesh with the team.

“I think it’s all important and I think it comes down to who fits you and what you can work with,” said Ballard. “I think that’s critical, and what your coaching staff can work with — what they think they can do with them and how they can build an offense around that player to make him work no matter who it is. It doesn’t matter who the quarterback is. I mean you’re going to build an offense different for Peyton Manning (than) you’re going to build for Michael Vick. It’s just going to be different. I think it comes down to who you believe you can build the offense around the best and win games with.”

Shane Steichen helps with the quarterback conversation

New coach Shane Steichen has the ability to work with any type of field general; his offense doesn’t rely on a specific type. As such, it helps the Colts get a proper look at how each quarterback could help them.

“That broadens the field for you,” said Ballard. “That’s a good thing and I think as we’ve gone through the process of all the evaluations and coming down to what we think will be best for the Indianapolis Colts — whoever we end up taking is going to be that guy and he’ll make it work.”

Colts consider just 17 players to have Round 1 grades

Indianapolis is going into the draft with the notion that there are 17 players with first-round grades.

“Every year is a little different,” Ballard said. “Every year is a little different and that’s not saying that the 18th player is not going to be good, you know? Or a second-round player is not going to be good. We’ve all studied the draft enough to know and we’ve seen through the years. I think every year is a little bit different. Some years, there might be 24, some years there might be 15 and it just depends. I don’t know if it’s any better or worse than it ever is.”

Draft will have heavy OL, TE, DB classes

Although quarterbacks dominate the discussion for Indianapolis, the entire seven-round draft has plenty of stockpiles across other positions.

“It’s a good O-line draft,” Ballard said. “I’ll tell you, tight ends is about as good as I’ve seen. Like, it is an excellent tight end draft. Secondary, cornerback in particular, really good depth. O-line I thought was really good. Defensive line, defensive end especially I thought really good depth in the draft. Players that are going to go in spots, fourth, fifth round that are going to play and be really productive, good players.”

