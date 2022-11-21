4 takeaways from Chiefs’ Week 11 win over Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs came away with a Week 11 victory over their AFC West division rivals, sending the Los Angeles Chargers to a .500 record on the season. In the face of adversity, against one of their toughest opponents, players across the board stepped up in key moments to combine for a winning effort. It tells you a lot about this team and what they can accomplish in the last stretch of the regular season and heading into the playoffs.

What else did we learn about the Chiefs in their Week 11 win? Here are four of our biggest takeaways after the game:

Patrick Mahomes owns the AFC West

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

It’s almost unfathomable how good Mahomes has been against the AFC West during the course of his career. After the win over the Chargers in Week 11, Mahomes is now 24-3 against division opponents. He’s still never lost to the Broncos, but that’s not even the most impressive part of his streak.

14 of those wins have come on the road. Oh yeah, he’s also never lost to an AFC West opponent on the road before. Per ESPN’s Stats and Info, that’s good for the second-longest win streak by a starting QB in road division games since the NFL-AFL merger. Former Chiefs QB Joe Montana owns the record with a 20-0 road winning streak from 1984-93.

Mahomes can make his record 15-0 this season with a win over the Broncos in Week 14. If he’s playing in Week 18 and not getting the week off he could extend the streak to 16-0.

Travis Kelce is the best tight end to ever play the game

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

This game serves as another reminder that Kelce is the best tight end to ever do it. With 115 yards against the Chargers in Week 11, Kelce recorded his 33rd career 100-yard receiving game passing Rob Gronkowski for the most in NFL history by a tight end. He also recorded his 136th consecutive game with at least one reception, giving him the most consecutive games with a reception in franchise history and the second-most consecutive games with a reception in NFL history.

Story continues

But wait, there’s more.

Kelce’s three receiving touchdowns against the Chargers marked the 10th time in his NFL career that he’d had a performance with multiple receiving touchdowns. His four-touchdown performance vs. Las Vegas earlier this year was the only multi-touchdown performance that he’s had that tops this one.

He accomplished this at 33 years old while being covered by Derwin James, who is an All-Pro safety and one of the best athletes in the NFL. It just goes to show you what an incredible talent Kelce is.

Isiah Pacheco is entrenched as the new RB1 in Kansas City

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Pacheco started his fourth consecutive game for the Chiefs in Week 11 and it was his best performance yet. He posted a career-high 107 yards on 15 rushing attempts, averaging 7.1 yards per carry. It was his first-ever 100-yard rushing performance in the NFL. It marks the first individual 100-yard rushing game for the Chiefs running back since Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season.

Even if Clyde Edwards-Helaire hadn’t been injured and Jerick McKinnon hadn’t fumbled, it was clear that this backfield was trending toward Pacheco. This performance was really just icing on the cake and validated the switch they’ve been building toward. Now, the rookie just needs to work on his pass protection and get a few things cleaned up. Before you know it, he might be an every-down running back for Kansas City.

Brett Veach needs to be in the Executive of the Year conversation

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

If there was ever a game that proved Brett Veach’s worthiness for consideration in the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award — this was it. His handiwork was all over this win whether you want to give him his due credit for it or not. Both Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes volunteered to praise Veach in their postgame press conference because they can see it as clear as day.

Firstly, the receiver position was already thin heading into the game with Mecole Hardman on IR and JuJu Smith-Schuster ruled out. Then Kadarius Toney’s hamstring tightened up on his and things got dire. So who steps up? Justin Watson, a reserve/future signing by Veach, with three receptions for 67 yards. Skyy Moore, a second-round draft pick by Veach, with five receptions for 63 yards. Jody Fortson, an undrafted free agent signing by Veach, was a perfect 2-of-2 for 51 yards. Catching a trend?

How about Isiah Pacheco? The seventh-round running back has run away with the starting job in Kansas City. How about the defense? The linebacker duo drafted by Veach had a combined 25 tackles between them with two tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and a game-sealing interception. The secondary, comprised of L’Jarius Sneed and mostly rookies battled all night against one of the best quarterbacks in the AFC. Mike Danna, another Veach draft pick, managed two sacks against an offensive line that had allowed the fewest in the NFL through nine games.

This man has assembled pieces through the draft, undrafted free agency, free agency and trade and you’re seeing the results on the field.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire