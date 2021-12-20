4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are beginning preparations to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 16. Andy Reid spoke to the media per usual on Monday, providing some updates and insight ahead of their final home game of the regular season. So what all did we learn from the head coach?

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Reid proud of the big win in Los Angeles

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Recapping the Chiefs’ win over the Chargers on Thursday night, Reid was very proud of the way his team handled themselves in the victory. It was a big game against a good football team in the bright lights on primetime.

“Yeah, well listen, I’m proud of the guys and the effort that they put forward,” Reid told reporters. “They had a good week of practice and it was short and they went out and played. I thought both teams played competitively. It was a heck of a game to look at and to be a part of. So, I’m glad our guys persevered. The ball bounced the right way a couple of times for us, and we were able to come out with a win. But that’s a good football team that the Chargers have, so, they’ve done a heck of a job there too.”

Reid’s guys didn’t waver with the short week of practice and instead played one of their best games of the season, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin's success derived from honesty, integrity

Jason Bridge-USA TODAY Sports

Since 2007, when Mike Tomlin took over as head coach of the Steelers, he has never had a team with a losing record. It’s a remarkable record of success and when asked about Tomlin within that context on Monday, he commended him and credited the success to his honesty and integrity with his players.

“So, Mike (Tomlin) is very honest with his guys and very honest with the judgment of his players,” Reid said. “So, that becomes important. He loves his guys up, he’s a player’s coach and all of that. But at the same time, he’s realistic, and he’s not afraid to tell a guy, ‘Listen, you’re probably creeping up on the end here.’ . . . I think that communication with their general manager is healthy and then the players know that about how he does things. I think he shoots it straight.”

Story continues

Reid will get everything that he bargained for coaching against a veteran like Tomlin next Sunday.

The Chiefs are the No. 1 seed. Now what?

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

With the Chiefs’ Week 15 game in the rearview, Reid was able to focus himself on some of the other games over the weekend. He specifically tuned in to see games between the Patriots and Colts plus the Steelers and Titans — games that had a direct implication on the team’s ability to secure the No. 1 seed.

“I watched the games, they were great games to watch,” Reid said. “I was a viewer like everybody because we didn’t have the guys here. But I enjoyed the competition. I know how it lines up, I mean I see that. The important thing is, we take care of our business now like we have been doing the last few weeks and don’t count on anybody but ourselves. Therefore you’ve got to go back through the process and the hard work to get yourself right for the game.”

The Chiefs control their own destiny in the playoffs now and can clinch the No. 1 seed, but only so long as they keep winning games. He’ll be leaning on the veteran guys in his locker room to ensure that his team stays on task for the final three weeks of the season.

“I’m not going to tell you that you can’t be excited to be in that position,” Reid said. “But you better understand what got you in that position, it wasn’t being giddy about it, it was about working. We’ve got enough senior leadership here that, that will resonate amongst the young guys. I think we’ll be OK that way. We surely will once we start practicing.”

Reid staying flexible amidst COVID-19 surge

AP Photo/Scot Tucker

The Chiefs were without Chris Jones, Willie Gay Jr. and Josh Gordon in Week 15 after all three were placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. All three remain in the COVID protocols, though, Reid remains hopeful they’ll return ahead of the game against the Steelers in Week 16.

Reid has notoriously been a creature of habit during his career, but he’s had to learn to be flexible with his game-planning and contributors amidst the pandemic.

“I would tell you that I got used to it last year,” Reid said. “All the sudden changes, I got used to it. I’m sure there are going to be a few more. So, I look around at the different teams and they’re doing that. We had a couple of things last week where we had to make sudden changes. I’m not going to spend a ton of time on it, that’s what Rick (Burkholder) does. Rick explains it to the coaches and to the players and then we roll with it. He is the one who has put a lot of time into and continues to put a lot of time into it.”

Reid won’t spend time griping about something he can’t control, but he’s certainly kept his team prepared for the possibility of sudden changes at any given time.

1

1