4 takeaways from Chiefs HC Andy Reid’s Monday media availability

The Kansas City Chiefs are just getting started on their preparations to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 17. Andy Reid spoke to the media per usual on Monday, providing some updates and insight after the Chiefs’ dominant win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. So what all did we learn from the head coach to start the week?

Here are some quick takeaways from what Reid had to say:

Chances of players returning from Reserve/COVID-19 list for Week 17?

The Chiefs still have five players from the 53-man roster on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. That doesn’t include Travis Kelce, Nick Bolton and Lucas Niang who were removed from the list in hopes they could play on Sunday. The trio of players was unable to clear COVID protocols and play against the Steelers in Week 16, but when Andy Reid was asked of their availability for Week 17, he was quite optimistic about their return.

“I think we have a good shot at that,” Reid told reporters. “This thing is so unpredictable. That’s the hard part about it. So, we’ll just see how it goes. But if I had to guess, they’d probably be back.”

Returning some of these players should be a big boost to a team that is already coming off of a blowout win. This whole experience should only make the team better down the stretch.

Jerick McKinnon could return from IR this week

The Chiefs are fairly healthy as far as injuries are concerned, only really awaiting news on RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who suffered a collarbone injury against the Steelers on Sunday. Reid didn’t have any updates on Edwards-Helaire yet, but he did have updates on another injured halfback.

Jerick McKinnon was placed on injured reserve with an ankle injury just over three weeks ago. Reid suggested that he could soon be designated to return from injured reserve.

“We’ll kind of figure that out today, but (Jerick) McKinnon is in a pretty good position physically,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how he does and we’ll see where Clyde (Edwards-Helaire) is at after we get some of these reports back. We’ll kind of go from there. I’ll get with (Brett) Veach, Rick (Burkholder) and the docs later.”

It’s convenient timing with the team potentially seeing their former first-round pick at running back sidelined with injury. McKinnon would join Darrel Williams and Derrick Gore as the team’s new trio while Edwards-Helaire recovers from whatever ailment he might be dealing with.

On the potential of staff members getting hired away

On Tuesday, NFL teams can begin interviewing candidates for newly vacated head-coaching positions. As one of the hottest teams in the NFL, Andy Reid fully expects teams to request interviews with members of his coaching staff.

“I’m sure I’ll hear from people on that,” Reid said. “Eric Bieniemy, Spags (Steve Spagnuolo) has been a head coach and could easily jump in somewhere too. I’ve hammered the point about Eric Bieniemy. I just think the world of the guy, he’s tremendous. And there are other guys. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m always pulling for guys, that they have an opportunity to be promoted. More power to them.”

Bieniemy, of course, has been a top candidate for years now. Spagnuolo’s defensive turnaround this season could put him on the shortlist for a head-coaching gig himself. QB coach Mike Kafka is another who caught steam last season and could be interviewed during this head-coaching cycle.

On the performances of undrafted free agents

Undrafted free agents stole the show for Kansas City on Sunday, with Darrel Williams, Byron Pringle and Derrick Gore accounting for more than 200 yards of combined offensive output. Reid had effusive praise for the job the personnel department has done to identify these players over the years.

“Yeah, listen, I think they do a phenomenal job,” Reid said. “One thing about Brett (Veach) is that he’s a good communicator. He talks to the coaches, and he finds out what they need and want and what makes whatever their scheme is that they’re working with fit. I appreciate that. He’s been on this side of it— on the coaching side. So he knows how to work that in with the personnel side and the challenges. He’s got a good staff too and those guys bust their tail to get everything right. You know (Mike) Borgonzi and they work hand in hand and attack. You guys have talked to Brett (Veach), you know how he rolls. He’s always keeping his eyes open.”

With the postseason and the 2022 NFL draft around the corner, Veach and his staff will have a new challenge of balancing college scouting with the needs of the current roster. They did a pretty good job of that last season, especially looking at the players signed to Reserve/Future contracts and the players ultimately selected by the team in the 2021 NFL draft.

