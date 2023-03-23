4 takeaways from Charles Davis’ 1st NFL Network mock draft

NFL Network draft analyst Charles Davis put out his first one-round mock draft of the year this week and he’s made some very interesting picks. Here are our four big takeaways from Davis’ 2023 mock.

EDGE Nolan Smith a big climber

No player did more for themselves this offseason than Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith. His tape from 2022 was great but his performance at the combine would certainly justify him going No. 6 overall to the Detroit Lions.

QB Will Levis takes a tumble

Davis has three quarterbacks going in the first four picks with C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young and Anthony Richardson. But then the fourth quarterback in the group, Kentucky’s Will Levis tumbles all the way to the Minnesota Vikings at No. 23. A perfect spot for Levis but it’s hard to imagine some team wouldn’t go up and get him if he starts to tumble.

Too early for a running back

No offensive position in the NFL is viewed as more interchangeable than running back. Teams have very little interest in investing heavily at running back via money or draft pick. So seeing Texas running back Bijan Robinson go No. 10 overall feels like a stretch.

Mazi Smith sneaks into the first round

The defensive tackle class this year is a diverse group in terms of skill sets and players come in all shapes and sizes. But if you are looking for a massive nose tackle the options are more limited. Thanks to a strong offseason, Michigan’s Mazi Smith has set himself apart. Seeing him go at No. 30 to the Eagles is no surprise.

