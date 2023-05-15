4 takeaways from the Browns’ 2023 schedule

The NFL released the league-wide schedule last week, and for the Cleveland Browns, it has led to quite a bit of uproar. While they possess the seventh-easiest schedule in the league from a strength of schedule standpoint, the sequencing of the games gives them an immediate sense of urgency from Week 1 on. And this may not be a bad thing for a team looking to get back into the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

What are the biggest standouts and takeaways from the Browns’ 2023 schedule? Here are four talking points that provide the most emphasis as the Browns get back to work.

We will know very quickly what kind of football team this is

The first four weeks of the season are never going to be make-or-break stretches on the schedule. But for the Browns in 2023, we will get to see just what kind of team this is very early on as they will face all three of their AFC North rivals in the first four games of the season.

The Browns need to come out of this stretch with a 2-2 record, as the Tennessee Titans and their struggling roster should be penciled in as a win. This means they need to at least tread at 1-2 in the division in this stretch as well.

If the Browns can split the division (as they did a year ago), their schedule is quite favorable otherwise. However, if they start 0-3 in the North, the calls from the fanbase will grow extremely loud.

Early bye week will lead to a grueling stretch to end the season

The early bye week is a brutal draw.

After facing all three divisional opponents in the first four weeks, the Browns then get a week off. However, this also means they will play 13 straight games without a break, making for quick a grueling stretch of play for the team.

This includes a two-week west coast trip where there is a good chance the Browns will stay out west instead of traveling back home in-between matchups. There are a ton of winnable games in this stretch, but the Browns will have to incorporate fatigue management and rest schedules into their routine to stay sharp and fresh week in and week out.

And then they close out the season in a potential showdown.

There are a ton of mid-season winnable games

The Browns find themselves in a territory to win a ton of games after the bye week. From Week 6 through Week 16, Cleveland enters a stretch of games where they will see teams facing quarterback uncertainty, teams starting rookie quarterbacks, and teams who will be in contention for the top pick in the draft next Spring.

There is an opportunity for the Browns to rattle off wins and stack a nice little streak together, especially from Week 12 through 16. Even before that, however, they will enter a ton of toss-up matchups against the likes of the San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks, and a couple of divisional games.

This is where the Browns must capitalize after a tough start to their season.

Week 18 vs. Bengals has potential to be a showdown (and off of a long week!)

The AFC North is going to be one of the best divisions in football in 2023.

The Bengals are coming off of back-to-back AFC Championship game appearances, the Ravens have retooled their wide receiver room, and have finally shed the handicap that Greg Roman was to their offense. With Lamar Jackson back on a long-term deal as well, they have the potential to hit new heights this season.

While the Steelers are still the favorites to finish fourth in the division, they are coming off of a nine-win season with a rookie quarterback in Kenny Pickett as well. All of this to say: anybody can win the division this season, and both wild card slots have the potential to come from the AFC North.

This makes the Browns’ Week 18 matchup with the Bengals one with all kinds of playoff implications. It could be a win-or-go-home situation, it could be a showdown for the AFC North crown, or seeding implications could be at stake.

We have a long way to go before the end of a season that has not even started yet, but Week 18 should be circled.

