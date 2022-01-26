4 takeaways from Brandon Brooks signing a new contract with the Eagles

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Glenn Erby
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Brandon Brooks
    Brandon Brooks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

The Eagles have scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference for right guard Brandon Brooks, and although there is some speculation that he could retire, the purpose of the media session is currently unknown.

According to Mike Garafalo, Brooks signed a new contract reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4 million to $7.1 million.

Brooks has a $1.12 million base salary for 2022 and the move was made with the idea of reducing his salary-cap figure for this coming year.

Here are four takeaways from the move.

1. Brooks tenure in Philadelphia is over

(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

He’ll either retire or be released in the coming weeks, but outside of a miracle, Brooks will move on after two straight injury-plagued seasons that reduced his number of appearances to less than 10 games.

2. Eagles salary cap release

(AP Photo/Matt Slocum, Pool)

Eagles will gain $12 million after the restructure, now putting the team at about $25 million of salary-cap space heading into the new league year.

3. Brooks will add on to over $20M in dead cap space for 2022

(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

The Eagles were entering the 2022 NFL offseason with $20+ in dead cap space and moving on from Brooks will bring that number to almost $10 million once the summer hits.

4. Brooks potential replacement

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jack Driscoll performed well in relief of Brooks this season and spent most of 2021 in PFF’s top-20 highest-graded offensive linemen.

Philadelphia will likely add an interior offensive lineman via the NFL draft as well and could make a move in free agency.

1

1

Recommended Stories