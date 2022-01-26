4 takeaways from Brandon Brooks signing a new contract with the Eagles

#Eagles G Brandon Brooks will speak to the media at 11a. He recently signed a new contract reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4m to $7.1m. The only ‘22 cash is a $1.12m non-gtd base salary. Clearly a deal for cap purposes in anticipation of him not being an Eagle this year. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2022

The Eagles have scheduled a Wednesday morning press conference for right guard Brandon Brooks, and although there is some speculation that he could retire, the purpose of the media session is currently unknown.

According to Mike Garafalo, Brooks signed a new contract reducing his 2022 cap number from $19.4 million to $7.1 million.

Brooks has a $1.12 million base salary for 2022 and the move was made with the idea of reducing his salary-cap figure for this coming year.

Here are four takeaways from the move.

1. Brooks tenure in Philadelphia is over

He’ll either retire or be released in the coming weeks, but outside of a miracle, Brooks will move on after two straight injury-plagued seasons that reduced his number of appearances to less than 10 games.

2. Eagles salary cap release

Eagles will gain $12 million after the restructure, now putting the team at about $25 million of salary-cap space heading into the new league year.

3. Brooks will add on to over $20M in dead cap space for 2022

The Eagles were entering the 2022 NFL offseason with $20+ in dead cap space and moving on from Brooks will bring that number to almost $10 million once the summer hits.

This is done for the anticipation of retirement. Allows them to carry him at $7.1M and then on June 2nd they will officially retire him dropping his charge to about $6M and deferring $9.8M in dead money to 2023 https://t.co/0IWcwNKZw7 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 26, 2022

4. Brooks potential replacement

Jack Driscoll performed well in relief of Brooks this season and spent most of 2021 in PFF’s top-20 highest-graded offensive linemen.

Philadelphia will likely add an interior offensive lineman via the NFL draft as well and could make a move in free agency.

