4 Takeaways: Blackhawks blow two-goal lead in loss to Jets

Jonathan Toews reached 800 career points and Nick Seeler was noticeable in his Chicago debut, but the Blackhawks lost 5-2 to the Jets in Winnipeg on Sunday. Here are four takeaways:

Lifetime Achievement Award: Toews joins 800 club

Did someone order a good start?



Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews grabbed his 800th career point 15 seconds into Sunday's game in his hometown. Toews picked up the secondary assist on Dominik Kubalik's goal by passing the puck to Drake Caggiula from the goal line, who found an open Kubalik.

Toews joined Claude Giroux, Nicklas Backstrom and Phil Kessel as players selected in the 2006 NHL Draft with 800 points.

It was Kubalik's 22nd goal of the season, which leads all NHL rookies.

Letting up after 1

The Blackhawks took their foot off the gas after dominating the Jets in the opening frame and leading 2-0. Over the next two periods, the Hawks gave up three straight goals, including both a Jets' shorthanded and power-play goal, before the Jets scored another two into the Hawks' empty net for the final score.

The contest was the first game of a Blackhawks' five-game road trip which will also end in Winnipeg on Sunday.

Best New Skater

Welcome to the @NHLBlackhawks, Nick Seeler!



Defenseman Nick Seeler picked up his first point with the Blackhawks in his debut with Chicago. Seeler threw the puck behind the Jets' net, bouncing it off the boards and to Patrick Kane above the goal line, who fed the puck to Brandon Saad as he crashed the net at 10:58 of the first period.

The new Hawks D man also fought Nathan Beaulieu in the second period, landing a few solid punches in the spirited scrap.

Seeler, 26, was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Wild on Monday. He was in for Adam Boqvist (right shoulder injury) Sunday, who's nearing a return to the lineup.

Power Play Problems

The Blackhawks power play was an issue on Sunday. Alex DeBrincat misfiring on a pass when the Hawks had the man advantage led to a shorthanded Jets goal from Kyle Connor, making it 2-1 at 3:44 of the second period. The play was a catalyst for a major momentum shift.

In the second, Chicago had 5:01 of power-play time. They had one high-danger chance to Winnipeg's three.

