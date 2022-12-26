4 takeaways from Avonte Maddox suffering a significant toe injury in loss to Cowboys

According to a report from Ian Rapoport, , Avonte Maddox suffered a significant toe injury during Saturday’s loss to the Cowboys and is out indefinitely.

The Eagles slot cornerback underwent an MRI on Monday to confirm the diagnosis.

Maddox has seen time in nine games with eight starts this season, recording 43 total tackles with three tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, a sack, three passes defended, three forced fumbles, and an interception.

The Eagles face the Saints in Week 17 before ending the regular season against the Giants.

Here are four takeaways from the news.

Maddox is talented

Maddox is the 24th highest-graded cornerback in the NFL per PFF, and Saturday’s loss showed how critical he is to the Eagles’ defensive success.

Maddox is a swiss army knife

Maddox allows Darius Slay and James Bradberry to do what they do best on the outside, and he’s a swiss army knife, performing at all three levels.

This season, Maddox has seen seven snaps on the defensive line, 45 snaps in the box, 360 snaps in the slot, 24 snaps out wide, and 21 snaps at free safety.

Eagles cornerback depth takes a hit

With Maddox out, Josiah Scott is the only player in the slot, and the already thin group at cornerback shrinks even more.

Philadelphia has Josh Jobe and Zech McPhearson as the only other available cornerbacks on the 53-man roster.

Eagles badly need the bye week

Lane Johnson, Jalen Hurts, and Avonte Maddox are just three of the guys who’ll need multiple weeks to rest while clinching the No. 1 seed would alleviate the potential for any more key contributors to suffering major injuries.

One of the NFL’s healthier teams over the past two seasons, the Eagles can use a break.

