4 takeaways from 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for Ravens

The 2022 NFL Scouting Combine came and went as NFL teams were able to watch some of the best prospects in the most recent draft class show off their skills. The on-field drills ran from Thursday-Sunday, and many players were able to improve their stock over the course of the weekend.

For the Baltimore Ravens, there are plenty of takeaways from the combine that the team can look at as they continue to gather information about potential fits for their organization both on and off of the field. Not only are the on-field portions of the event important, the off-field interviews to get to know the prospects as well as measurements are also extremely valuable.

Below we look at four takeaways from the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine for the Ravens.

The Ravens won't have to reach for a need

The 2022 draft class is an extremely deep one. Over the weekend at the combine, many players showed why they deserve to be drafted earlier than initially projected, and that bodes well for deep teams with a few established needs like Baltimore.

The Ravens have been good about selecting the best player available, regardless of what they need. While they certainly take their needs into account, they’ve made selections that have helped the team at positions they’re already quite deep at, such as cornerback Marlon Humphrey and running back J.K. Dobbins. With how much talent is in the 2022 draft class, Baltimore will most likely be able to draft a talented player without forcing a pick because of a need.

There are plenty of exceptional athletes for Baltimore to choose from

The Ravens have valued athleticism over the past few years when putting together their draft classes. Recent examples from the team’s 2021 class include outside linebacker Odafe Oweh and safety Brandon Stephens, who were regarded as extremely athletic but somewhat raw players.

At the 2022 combine, plenty of players showed off that they have great athletic traits, which should excite a team like Baltimore. They have the coaching staff to get the most out of athletes that need some work in a few areas.

The Ravens will most likely move around the draft board

Baltimore is currently equipped with 10 draft picks in the 2022 draft, including nine in the first four rounds. That gives the team plenty of ammunition to move around the draft board as they please, whether it’s up or down.

With so many players having good days at the 2022 combine, there are bound to be certain players that the team might want to move up for. There are others who the Ravens could feel might slip, so they might look to trade back in those instances.

Baltimore has a great opportunity to improve their roster during the 2022 draft

With how talented the 2022 draft class is, there’s no shortage of prospects that can help the Ravens win not only this year, but for many years in the future. They have a few big needs to fill, but with the sheer number of draft picks they have, they can round out what is already a very talented group of players.

